StringSubstr

Extracts a substring from a text string starting from the specified position.

string StringSubstr(

string string_value,

int start_pos,

int length=-1

);

Parameters

string_value

[in] String to extract a substring from.

start_pos

[in] Initial position of a substring. Can be from 0 to StringLen(text) -1.

length=-1

[in] Length of an extracted substring. If the parameter value is equal to -1 or parameter isn't set, the substring will be extracted from the indicated position till the string end.

Return Value

Copy of a extracted substring, if possible. Otherwise returns an empty string.

Example:

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the name of the current symbol

string name = Symbol();



//--- get the base and quoted symbol currencies

string base = StringSubstr(name, 0, 3);

string quoted = StringSubstr(name, 3, 3);



//--- display the obtained symbol currencies in the log

PrintFormat("Symbol: %s. Currency base: %s, currency quoted: %s", name, base, quoted);



/*

Result

Symbol: EURUSD. Currency base: EUR, currency quoted: USD

*/

}

See also

StringSplit, StringFind, StringGetCharacter