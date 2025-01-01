DocumentationSections
Extracts a substring from a text string starting from the specified position.

string  StringSubstr(
   string  string_value,     // string
   int     start_pos,        // position to start with
   int     length=-1         // length of extracted string
   );

Parameters

string_value

[in]  String to extract a substring from.

start_pos

[in]  Initial position of a substring. Can be from 0 to StringLen(text) -1.

length=-1

[in] Length of an extracted substring. If the parameter value is equal to -1 or parameter isn't set, the substring will be extracted from the indicated position till the string end.

Return Value

Copy of a extracted substring, if possible. Otherwise returns an empty string.

Example:

void OnStart()
  {
//--- get the name of the current symbol
   string name = Symbol();
   
//--- get the base and quoted symbol currencies
   string base   = StringSubstr(name03);
   string quoted = StringSubstr(name33);
   
//--- display the obtained symbol currencies in the log
   PrintFormat("Symbol: %s. Currency base: %s, currency quoted: %s"namebasequoted);
  
   /*
   Result
   Symbol: EURUSDCurrency baseEURcurrency quotedUSD
   */
  }

See also

