- StringAdd
- StringBufferLen
- StringCompare
- StringConcatenate
- StringFill
- StringFind
- StringGetCharacter
- StringInit
- StringLen
- StringSetLength
- StringReplace
- StringReserve
- StringSetCharacter
- StringSplit
- StringSubstr
- StringToLower
- StringToUpper
- StringTrimLeft
- StringTrimRight
StringSubstr
Extracts a substring from a text string starting from the specified position.
|
string StringSubstr(
Parameters
string_value
[in] String to extract a substring from.
start_pos
[in] Initial position of a substring. Can be from 0 to StringLen(text) -1.
length=-1
[in] Length of an extracted substring. If the parameter value is equal to -1 or parameter isn't set, the substring will be extracted from the indicated position till the string end.
Return Value
Copy of a extracted substring, if possible. Otherwise returns an empty string.
Example:
|
void OnStart()
See also