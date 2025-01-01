//--- symbol statistics

struct Symbol_Stats

{

string name; // symbol name

int trades; // number of trades for the symbol

double gross_profit; // total profit for the symbol

double gross_loss; // total loss for the symbol

double total_commission; // total commission for the symbol

double total_swap; // total swaps for the symbol

double total_profit; // total profit excluding swaps and commissions

double net_profit; // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions

int win_trades; // number of profitable trades

int loss_trades; // number of losing trades

double expected_payoff; // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions

double win_percent; // percentage of winning trades

double loss_percent; // percentage of losing trades

double average_profit; // average profit

double average_loss; // average loss

double profit_factor; // profit factor

};



//--- Magic Number statistics

struct Magic_Stats

{

long magic; // EA's Magic Number

int trades; // number of trades for the symbol

double gross_profit; // total profit for the symbol

double gross_loss; // total loss for the symbol

double total_commission; // total commission for the symbol

double total_swap; // total swaps for the symbol

double total_profit; // total profit excluding swaps and commissions

double net_profit; // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions

int win_trades; // number of profitable trades

int loss_trades; // number of losing trades

double expected_payoff; // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions

double win_percent; // percentage of winning trades

double loss_percent; // percentage of losing trades

double average_profit; // average profit

double average_loss; // average loss

double profit_factor; // profit factor

};



//--- entry hour statistics

struct Hour_Stats

{

char hour_in; // market entry hour

int trades; // number of trades in this entry hour

double volume; // volume of trades in this entry hour

double gross_profit; // total profit in this entry hour

double gross_loss; // total loss in this entry hour

double net_profit; // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions

int win_trades; // number of profitable trades

int loss_trades; // number of losing trades

double expected_payoff; // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions

double win_percent; // percentage of winning trades

double loss_percent; // percentage of losing trades

double average_profit; // average profit

double average_loss; // average loss

double profit_factor; // profit factor

};



int ExtDealsTotal=0;;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- create the file name

string filename=IntegerToString(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN))+"_stats.sqlite";

//--- open/create the database in the common terminal folder

int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);

if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- create the DEALS table

if(!CreateTableDeals(db))

{

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

PrintFormat("Deals in the trading history: %d ", ExtDealsTotal);



//--- get trading statistics per symbols

int request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"

" r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"

" r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"

" (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "

"FROM "

" ("

" SELECT SYMBOL,"

" sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"

" sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"

" sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"

" sum(swap) as total_swap,"

" sum(commission) as total_commission,"

" sum(profit) as total_profit,"

" sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"

" sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"

" sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "

" FROM DEALS "

" WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "

" GROUP BY SYMBOL"

" ) as r");

if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

Symbol_Stats stats[], symbol_stats;

ArrayResize(stats, ExtDealsTotal);

int i=0;

//--- get records from request results

for(; DatabaseReadBind(request, symbol_stats) ; i++)

{

stats[i].name=symbol_stats.name;

stats[i].trades=symbol_stats.trades;

stats[i].gross_profit=symbol_stats.gross_profit;

stats[i].gross_loss=symbol_stats.gross_loss;

stats[i].total_commission=symbol_stats.total_commission;

stats[i].total_swap=symbol_stats.total_swap;

stats[i].total_profit=symbol_stats.total_profit;

stats[i].net_profit=symbol_stats.net_profit;

stats[i].win_trades=symbol_stats.win_trades;

stats[i].loss_trades=symbol_stats.loss_trades;

stats[i].expected_payoff=symbol_stats.expected_payoff;

stats[i].win_percent=symbol_stats.win_percent;

stats[i].loss_percent=symbol_stats.loss_percent;

stats[i].average_profit=symbol_stats.average_profit;

stats[i].average_loss=symbol_stats.average_loss;

stats[i].profit_factor=symbol_stats.profit_factor;

}

ArrayResize(stats, i);

Print("Trade statistics by Symbol");

ArrayPrint(stats);

Print("");

//--- delete the request

DatabaseFinalize(request);



//--- get trading statistics for Expert Advisors by Magic Numbers

request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"

" r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"

" r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"

" (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "

"FROM "

" ("

" SELECT MAGIC,"

" sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"

" sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"

" sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"

" sum(swap) as total_swap,"

" sum(commission) as total_commission,"

" sum(profit) as total_profit,"

" sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"

" sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"

" sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "

" FROM DEALS "

" WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "

" GROUP BY MAGIC"

" ) as r");

if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

Magic_Stats EA_stats[], magic_stats;

ArrayResize(EA_stats, ExtDealsTotal);

i=0;

//--- print

for(; DatabaseReadBind(request, magic_stats) ; i++)

{

EA_stats[i].magic=magic_stats.magic;

EA_stats[i].trades=magic_stats.trades;

EA_stats[i].gross_profit=magic_stats.gross_profit;

EA_stats[i].gross_loss=magic_stats.gross_loss;

EA_stats[i].total_commission=magic_stats.total_commission;

EA_stats[i].total_swap=magic_stats.total_swap;

EA_stats[i].total_profit=magic_stats.total_profit;

EA_stats[i].net_profit=magic_stats.net_profit;

EA_stats[i].win_trades=magic_stats.win_trades;

EA_stats[i].loss_trades=magic_stats.loss_trades;

EA_stats[i].expected_payoff=magic_stats.expected_payoff;

EA_stats[i].win_percent=magic_stats.win_percent;

EA_stats[i].loss_percent=magic_stats.loss_percent;

EA_stats[i].average_profit=magic_stats.average_profit;

EA_stats[i].average_loss=magic_stats.average_loss;

EA_stats[i].profit_factor=magic_stats.profit_factor;

}

ArrayResize(EA_stats, i);

Print("Trade statistics by Magic Number");

ArrayPrint(EA_stats);

Print("");

//--- delete the request

DatabaseFinalize(request);



//--- make sure that hedging system for open position management is used on the account

if((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)!=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)

{

//--- deals cannot be transformed to trades using a simple method through transactions, therefore complete operation

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}



//--- now create the TRADES table based on the DEALS table

if(!CreateTableTrades(db))

{

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- fill in the TRADES table using an SQL query based on DEALS table data

if(DatabaseTableExists(db, "DEALS"))

//--- populate the TRADES table

if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN,HOUR_IN,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) "

"SELECT "

" d1.time as time_in,"

" d1.hour as hour_in,"

" d1.position_id as ticket,"

" d1.type as type,"

" d1.volume as volume,"

" d1.symbol as symbol,"

" d1.price as price_in,"

" d2.time as time_out,"

" d2.price as price_out,"

" d1.commission+d2.commission as commission,"

" d2.swap as swap,"

" d2.profit as profit "

"FROM DEALS d1 "

"INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id "

"WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1 "))

{

Print("DB: fillng the table TRADES failed with code ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- get trading statistics by market entry hours

request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"

" r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"

" r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"

" (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "

"FROM "

" ("

" SELECT HOUR_IN,"

" count() as trades,"

" sum(volume) as volume,"

" sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"

" sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"

" sum(profit) as net_profit,"

" sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"

" sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "

" FROM TRADES "

" WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "

" GROUP BY HOUR_IN"

" ) as r");

if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

Hour_Stats hours_stats[], h_stats;

ArrayResize(hours_stats, ExtDealsTotal);

i=0;

//--- print

for(; DatabaseReadBind(request, h_stats) ; i++)

{

hours_stats[i].hour_in=h_stats.hour_in;

hours_stats[i].trades=h_stats.trades;

hours_stats[i].volume=h_stats.volume;

hours_stats[i].gross_profit=h_stats.gross_profit;

hours_stats[i].gross_loss=h_stats.gross_loss;

hours_stats[i].net_profit=h_stats.net_profit;

hours_stats[i].win_trades=h_stats.win_trades;

hours_stats[i].loss_trades=h_stats.loss_trades;

hours_stats[i].expected_payoff=h_stats.expected_payoff;

hours_stats[i].win_percent=h_stats.win_percent;

hours_stats[i].loss_percent=h_stats.loss_percent;

hours_stats[i].average_profit=h_stats.average_profit;

hours_stats[i].average_loss=h_stats.average_loss;

hours_stats[i].profit_factor=h_stats.profit_factor;

}

ArrayResize(hours_stats, i);

Print("Trade statistics by entry hour");

ArrayPrint(hours_stats);

Print("");

//--- delete the request

DatabaseFinalize(request);



//--- close database

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

/*

Deals in the trading history: 2771

Trade statistics by Symbol

[name] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]

[0] "AUDUSD" 112 503.20000 -568.00000 -8.83000 -24.64000 -64.80000 -98.27000 70 42 -0.57857 62.50000 37.50000 7.18857 -13.52381 0.88592

[1] "EURCHF" 125 607.71000 -956.85000 -11.77000 -45.02000 -349.14000 -405.93000 54 71 -2.79312 43.20000 56.80000 11.25389 -13.47676 0.63512

[2] "EURJPY" 127 1078.49000 -1057.83000 -10.61000 -45.76000 20.66000 -35.71000 64 63 0.16268 50.39370 49.60630 16.85141 -16.79095 1.01953

[3] "EURUSD" 233 1685.60000 -1386.80000 -41.00000 -83.76000 298.80000 174.04000 127 106 1.28240 54.50644 45.49356 13.27244 -13.08302 1.21546

[4] "GBPCHF" 125 1881.37000 -1424.72000 -22.60000 -51.56000 456.65000 382.49000 80 45 3.65320 64.00000 36.00000 23.51712 -31.66044 1.32052

[5] "GBPJPY" 127 1943.43000 -1776.67000 -18.84000 -52.46000 166.76000 95.46000 76 51 1.31307 59.84252 40.15748 25.57145 -34.83667 1.09386

[6] "GBPUSD" 121 1668.50000 -1438.20000 -7.96000 -49.93000 230.30000 172.41000 77 44 1.90331 63.63636 36.36364 21.66883 -32.68636 1.16013

[7] "USDCAD" 99 405.28000 -475.47000 -8.68000 -31.68000 -70.19000 -110.55000 51 48 -0.70899 51.51515 48.48485 7.94667 -9.90563 0.85238

[8] "USDCHF" 206 1588.32000 -1241.83000 -17.98000 -65.92000 346.49000 262.59000 131 75 1.68199 63.59223 36.40777 12.12458 -16.55773 1.27902

[9] "USDJPY" 107 464.73000 -730.64000 -35.12000 -34.24000 -265.91000 -335.27000 50 57 -2.48514 46.72897 53.27103 9.29460 -12.81825 0.63606



Trade statistics by Magic Number

[magic] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]

[0] 100 242 2584.80000 -2110.00000 -33.36000 -93.53000 474.80000 347.91000 143 99 1.96198 59.09091 40.90909 18.07552 -21.31313 1.22502

[1] 200 254 3021.92000 -2834.50000 -29.45000 -98.22000 187.42000 59.75000 140 114 0.73787 55.11811 44.88189 21.58514 -24.86404 1.06612

[2] 300 250 2489.08000 -2381.57000 -34.37000 -96.58000 107.51000 -23.44000 134 116 0.43004 53.60000 46.40000 18.57522 -20.53078 1.04514

[3] 400 224 1272.50000 -1283.00000 -24.43000 -64.80000 -10.50000 -99.73000 131 93 -0.04687 58.48214 41.51786 9.71374 -13.79570 0.99182

[4] 500 198 1141.23000 -1051.91000 -27.66000 -63.36000 89.32000 -1.70000 116 82 0.45111 58.58586 41.41414 9.83819 -12.82817 1.08491

[5] 600 214 1317.10000 -1396.03000 -34.12000 -68.48000 -78.93000 -181.53000 116 98 -0.36883 54.20561 45.79439 11.35431 -14.24520 0.94346



Trade statistics by entry hour

[hour_in] [trades] [volume] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]

[ 0] 0 50 5.00000 336.51000 -747.47000 -410.96000 21 29 -8.21920 42.00000 58.00000 16.02429 -25.77483 0.45020

[ 1] 1 20 2.00000 102.56000 -57.20000 45.36000 12 8 2.26800 60.00000 40.00000 8.54667 -7.15000 1.79301

[ 2] 2 6 0.60000 38.55000 -14.60000 23.95000 5 1 3.99167 83.33333 16.66667 7.71000 -14.60000 2.64041

[ 3] 3 38 3.80000 173.84000 -200.15000 -26.31000 22 16 -0.69237 57.89474 42.10526 7.90182 -12.50938 0.86855

[ 4] 4 60 6.00000 361.44000 -389.40000 -27.96000 27 33 -0.46600 45.00000 55.00000 13.38667 -11.80000 0.92820

[ 5] 5 32 3.20000 157.43000 -179.89000 -22.46000 20 12 -0.70187 62.50000 37.50000 7.87150 -14.99083 0.87515

[ 6] 6 18 1.80000 95.59000 -162.33000 -66.74000 11 7 -3.70778 61.11111 38.88889 8.69000 -23.19000 0.58886

[ 7] 7 14 1.40000 38.48000 -134.30000 -95.82000 9 5 -6.84429 64.28571 35.71429 4.27556 -26.86000 0.28652

[ 8] 8 42 4.20000 368.48000 -322.30000 46.18000 24 18 1.09952 57.14286 42.85714 15.35333 -17.90556 1.14328

[ 9] 9 118 11.80000 1121.62000 -875.21000 246.41000 72 46 2.08822 61.01695 38.98305 15.57806 -19.02630 1.28154

[10] 10 206 20.60000 2280.59000 -2021.80000 258.79000 115 91 1.25626 55.82524 44.17476 19.83122 -22.21758 1.12800

[11] 11 138 13.80000 1377.02000 -994.18000 382.84000 84 54 2.77420 60.86957 39.13043 16.39310 -18.41074 1.38508

[12] 12 152 15.20000 1247.56000 -1463.80000 -216.24000 84 68 -1.42263 55.26316 44.73684 14.85190 -21.52647 0.85227

[13] 13 64 6.40000 778.27000 -516.22000 262.05000 36 28 4.09453 56.25000 43.75000 21.61861 -18.43643 1.50763

[14] 14 62 6.20000 536.93000 -427.47000 109.46000 38 24 1.76548 61.29032 38.70968 14.12974 -17.81125 1.25606

[15] 15 50 5.00000 699.92000 -413.00000 286.92000 28 22 5.73840 56.00000 44.00000 24.99714 -18.77273 1.69472

[16] 16 88 8.80000 778.55000 -514.00000 264.55000 51 37 3.00625 57.95455 42.04545 15.26569 -13.89189 1.51469

[17] 17 76 7.60000 533.92000 -1019.46000 -485.54000 44 32 -6.38868 57.89474 42.10526 12.13455 -31.85813 0.52373

[18] 18 52 5.20000 237.17000 -246.78000 -9.61000 24 28 -0.18481 46.15385 53.84615 9.88208 -8.81357 0.96106

[19] 19 52 5.20000 407.67000 -150.36000 257.31000 30 22 4.94827 57.69231 42.30769 13.58900 -6.83455 2.71129

[20] 20 18 1.80000 65.92000 -89.09000 -23.17000 9 9 -1.28722 50.00000 50.00000 7.32444 -9.89889 0.73993

[21] 21 10 1.00000 41.86000 -32.38000 9.48000 7 3 0.94800 70.00000 30.00000 5.98000 -10.79333 1.29277

[22] 22 14 1.40000 45.55000 -83.72000 -38.17000 6 8 -2.72643 42.85714 57.14286 7.59167 -10.46500 0.54408

[23] 23 2 0.20000 1.20000 -1.90000 -0.70000 1 1 -0.35000 50.00000 50.00000 1.20000 -1.90000 0.63158

*/



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Creates the DEALS table |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateTableDeals(int database)

{

//--- if the DEALS table already exists, delete it

if(!DeleteTable(database, "DEALS"))

{

return(false);

}

//--- check if the table exists

if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEALS"))

//--- create the table

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS("

"ID INT KEY NOT NULL,"

"ORDER_ID INT NOT NULL,"

"POSITION_ID INT NOT NULL,"

"TIME INT NOT NULL,"

"TYPE INT NOT NULL,"

"ENTRY INT NOT NULL,"

"SYMBOL CHAR(10),"

"VOLUME REAL,"

"PRICE REAL,"

"PROFIT REAL,"

"SWAP REAL,"

"COMMISSION REAL,"

"MAGIC INT,"

"HOUR INT,"

"REASON INT);"))

{

Print("DB: create the DEALS table failed with code ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- request the entire trading history

datetime from_date=0;

datetime to_date=TimeCurrent();

//--- request the history of deals in the specified interval

HistorySelect(from_date, to_date);

ExtDealsTotal=HistoryDealsTotal();

//--- add deals to the table

if(!InsertDeals(database))

return(false);

//--- the table has been successfully created

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Deletes a table with the specified name from the database |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteTable(int database, string table_name)

{

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "+table_name))

{

Print("Failed to drop the DEALS table with code ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- the table has been successfully deleted

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Adds deals to the database table |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool InsertDeals(int database)

{

//--- Auxiliary variables

ulong deal_ticket; // deal ticket

long order_ticket; // the ticket of the order by which the deal was executed

long position_ticket; // ID of the position to which the deal belongs

datetime time; // deal execution time

long type ; // deal type

long entry ; // deal direction

string symbol; // the symbol fro which the deal was executed

double volume; // operation volume

double price; // price

double profit; // financial result

double swap; // swap

double commission; // commission

long magic; // Magic number (Expert Advisor ID)

long reason; // deal execution reason or source

char hour; // deal execution hour

MqlDateTime time_strusture;

//--- go through all deals and add them to the database

bool failed=false;

int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();

// --- lock the database before executing transactions

DatabaseTransactionBegin(database);

for(int i=0; i<deals; i++)

{

deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket(i);

order_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER);

position_ticket=HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID);

time= (datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME);

type= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE);

entry= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY);

symbol= HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL);

volume= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME);

price= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE);

profit= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT);

swap= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP);

commission= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION);

magic= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC);

reason= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON);

TimeToStruct(time, time_strusture);

hour= (char)time_strusture.hour;

//--- add each deal to the table using the following request

string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON,HOUR)"

"VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d,%d)",

deal_ticket, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason, hour);

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, request_text))

{

PrintFormat("%s: failed to insert deal #%d with code %d", __FUNCTION__, deal_ticket, GetLastError());

PrintFormat("i=%d: deal #%d %s", i, deal_ticket, symbol);

failed=true;

break;

}

}

//--- check for transaction execution errors

if(failed)

{

//--- roll back all transactions and unlock the database

DatabaseTransactionRollback(database);

PrintFormat("%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code ", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- all transactions have been performed successfully - record changes and unlock the database

DatabaseTransactionCommit(database);

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Creates the TRADES table |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateTableTrades(int database)

{

//--- if the TRADES table already exists, delete it

if(!DeleteTable(database, "TRADES"))

return(false);

//--- check if the table exists

if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "TRADES"))

//--- create the table

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE TRADES("

"TIME_IN INT NOT NULL,"

"HOUR_IN INT NOT NULL,"

"TICKET INT NOT NULL,"

"TYPE INT NOT NULL,"

"VOLUME REAL,"

"SYMBOL CHAR(10),"

"PRICE_IN REAL,"

"TIME_OUT INT NOT NULL,"

"PRICE_OUT REAL,"

"COMMISSION REAL,"

"SWAP REAL,"

"PROFIT REAL);"))

{

Print("DB: create the TRADES table failed with code ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- the table has been successfully created

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+