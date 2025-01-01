#property description "The Expert Advisor demonstrates how to create a series of screenshots of the current"

#property description "chart using the ChartScreenShot() function. For convenience, the file name is"

#property description "shown on the chart. The height and width of images is defined through macros."



#define WIDTH 800 // Image width to call ChartScreenShot()

#define HEIGHT 600 // Image height to call ChartScreenShot()



//--- input parameters

input int pictures=5; // The number of images in the series

int mode=-1; // -1 denotes a shift to the right edge of the chart, 1 - to the left

int bars_shift=300;// The number of bars when scrolling the chart using ChartNavigate()

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnInit()

{

//--- Disable chart autoscroll

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_AUTOSCROLL,false);

//--- Set the shift of the right edge of the chart

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHIFT,true);

//--- Show a candlestick chart

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MODE,CHART_CANDLES);

//---

Print("Preparation of the Expert Advisor is completed");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//---



}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ChartEvent function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

const long &lparam,

const double &dparam,

const string &sparam)

{

//--- Show the name of the function, call time and event identifier

Print(__FUNCTION__,TimeCurrent()," id=",id," mode=",mode);

//--- Handle the CHARTEVENT_CLICK event ("A mouse click on the chart")

if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)

{

//--- Initial shift from the chart edge

int pos=0;

//--- Operation with the left chart edge

if(mode>0)

{

//--- Scroll the chart to the left edge

ChartNavigate(0,CHART_BEGIN,pos);

for(int i=0;i<pictures;i++)

{

//--- Prepare a text to show on the chart and a file name

string name="ChartScreenShot"+"CHART_BEGIN"+string(pos)+".gif";

//--- Show the name on the chart as a comment

Comment(name);

//--- Save the chart screenshot in a file in the terminal_directory\MQL5\Files\

if(ChartScreenShot(0,name,WIDTH,HEIGHT,ALIGN_LEFT))

Print("We've saved the screenshot ",name);

//---

pos+=bars_shift;

//--- Give the user time to look at the new part of the chart

Sleep(3000);

//--- Scroll the chart from the current position bars_shift bars to the right

ChartNavigate(0,CHART_CURRENT_POS,bars_shift);

}

//--- Change the mode to the opposite

mode*=-1;

}

else // Operation with the right chart edge

{

//--- Scroll the chart to the right edge

ChartNavigate(0,CHART_END,pos);

for(int i=0;i<pictures;i++)

{

//--- Prepare a text to show on the chart and a file name

string name="ChartScreenShot"+"CHART_END"+string(pos)+".gif";

//--- Show the name on the chart as a comment

Comment(name);

//--- Save the chart screenshot in a file in the terminal_directory\MQL5\Files\

if(ChartScreenShot(0,name,WIDTH,HEIGHT,ALIGN_RIGHT))

Print("We've saved the screenshot ",name);

//---

pos+=bars_shift;

//--- Give the user time to look at the new part of the chart

Sleep(3000);

//--- Scroll the chart from the current position bars_shift bars to the right

ChartNavigate(0,CHART_CURRENT_POS,-bars_shift);

}

//--- Change the mode to the opposite

mode*=-1;

}

} // End of CHARTEVENT_CLICK event handling

//--- End of the OnChartEvent() handler

}