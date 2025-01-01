ObjectSetString

The function sets the value of the corresponding object property. The object property must be of the string type. There are 2 variants of the function.

Setting property value, without modifier

bool ObjectSetString(

long chart_id,

string name,

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING prop_id,

string prop_value

);

Setting a property value indicating the modifier

bool ObjectSetString(

long chart_id,

string name,

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING prop_id,

int prop_modifier,

string prop_value

);

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart identifier. 0 means the current chart.

name

[in] Name of the object.

prop_id

[in] ID of the object property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING enumeration.

prop_modifier

[in] Modifier of the specified property. It denotes the number of the level in Fibonacci tools and in the graphical object Andrew's pitchfork. The numeration of levels starts from zero.

prop_value

[in] The value of the property.

Return Value

The function returns true only if the command to change properties of a graphical object has been sent to a chart successfully. Otherwise it returns false. To read more about the error call GetLastError().

Note

The function uses an asynchronous call, which means that the function does not wait for the execution of the command that has been added to the queue of the specified chart. Instead, it immediately returns control.

To check the command execution result, you can use a function that requests the specified object property. However, you should keep in mind that such functions are added to the end of the queue of that chart, and they wait for the execution result, and can therefore be time consuming. This feature should be taken into account when working with a large number of objects on a chart.

When an object is renamed, two events are formed simultaneously. These events can be handled in an Expert Advisor or indicator by the OnChartEvent() function:

an event of deletion of an object with the old name;

an event of creation of an object with a new name.

Example: