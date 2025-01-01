- StringAdd
The function compares two strings and returns the comparison result in form of an integer.
|
int StringCompare(
Parameters
string1
[in] The first string.
string2
[in] The second string.
case_sensitive=true
[in] Case sensitivity mode selection. If it is true, then "A">"a". If it is false, then "A"="a". By default the value is equal to true.
Return Value
- -1 (minus one), if string1<string2
- 0 (zero), if string1=string2
- 1 (one), if string1>string2
Note
The strings are compared symbol by symbol, the symbols are compared in the alphabetic order in accordance with the current code page.
Example:
|
void OnStart()
