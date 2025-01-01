StringCompare

The function compares two strings and returns the comparison result in form of an integer.

int StringCompare(

const string& string1,

const string& string2,

bool case_sensitive=true

);

Parameters

string1

[in] The first string.

string2

[in] The second string.

case_sensitive=true

[in] Case sensitivity mode selection. If it is true, then "A">"a". If it is false, then "A"="a". By default the value is equal to true.

Return Value

-1 (minus one), if string1<string2

0 (zero), if string1=string2

1 (one), if string1>string2

Note

The strings are compared symbol by symbol, the symbols are compared in the alphabetic order in accordance with the current code page.

Example:

void OnStart()

{

//--- what is larger - apple or home?

string s1="Apple";

string s2="home";



//--- compare case sensitive

int result1=StringCompare(s1,s2);

if(result1>0) PrintFormat("Case sensitive comparison: %s > %s",s1,s2);

else

{

if(result1<0)PrintFormat("Case sensitive comparison: %s < %s",s1,s2);

else PrintFormat("Case sensitive comparison: %s = %s",s1,s2);

}



//--- compare case-insensitive

int result2=StringCompare(s1,s2,false);

if(result2>0) PrintFormat("Case insensitive comparison: %s > %s",s1,s2);

else

{

if(result2<0)PrintFormat("Case insensitive comparison: %s < %s",s1,s2);

else PrintFormat("Case insensitive comparison: %s = %s",s1,s2);

}

/* Result

Case-sensitive comparison: Apple < home

Case insensitive comparison: Apple < home

*/

}

See also

String Type, CharToString(), ShortToString(), StringToCharArray(), StringToShortArray(), StringGetCharacter(), Use of a Codepage