- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- PlaySound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
Sleep
The function suspends execution of the current Expert Advisor or script within a specified interval.
|
void Sleep(
Parameters
milliseconds
[in] Delay interval in milliseconds.
Return Value
No return value.
Note
The Sleep() function can't be called for custom indicators, because indicators are executed in the interface thread and must not slow down it. The function has the built-in check of EA halt flag every 0.1 seconds.
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+