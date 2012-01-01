FileWrite

The function is intended for writing of data into a CSV file, delimiter being inserted automatically unless it is equal to 0. After writing into the file, the line end character "\r

" will be added.

uint FileWrite(

int file_handle,

...

);

Parameters

file_handle

[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().

...

[in] The list of parameters separated by commas, to write to the file. The number of written parameters can be up to 63.

Return Value

Number of bytes written.

Note

Numbers will be converted into a text at output (see the Print() function). Data of the double type are output with the accuracy of 16 digits after the decimal point, and the data can be displayed either in traditional or in scientific format - depending on which format will be the most compact. The data of the float type are shown with 5 digits after the decimal point. To output real numbers with different precision or in a clearly specified format, use DoubleToString().

Numbers of the bool type are displayed as "true" or "false" strings. Numbers of the datetime type are displayed as "YYYY.MM.DD HH:MI:SS".

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileWrite.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- show the window of input parameters when launching the script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- parameters for receiving data from the terminal

input string InpSymbolName="EURUSD"; // currency pair

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_H1; // time frame

input int InpFastEMAPeriod=12; // fast EMA period

input int InpSlowEMAPeriod=26; // slow EMA period

input int InpSignalPeriod=9; // difference averaging period

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // price type

input datetime InpDateStart=D'2012.01.01 00:00'; // data copying start date

//--- parameters for writing data to file

input string InpFileName="MACD.csv"; // file name

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

datetime date_finish; // data copying end date

bool sign_buff[]; // signal array (true - buy, false - sell)

datetime time_buff[]; // array of signals' arrival time

int sign_size=0; // signal array size

double macd_buff[]; // array of indicator values

datetime date_buff[]; // array of indicator dates

int macd_size=0; // size of indicator arrays

//--- end time is the current time

date_finish=TimeCurrent();

//--- receive MACD indicator handle

ResetLastError();

int macd_handle=iMACD(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpFastEMAPeriod,InpSlowEMAPeriod,InpSignalPeriod,InpAppliedPrice);

if(macd_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- failed to receive indicator handle

PrintFormat("Error when receiving indicator handle. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- being in the loop until the indicator calculates all its values

while(BarsCalculated(macd_handle)==-1)

Sleep(10); // pause to allow the indicator to calculate all its values

//--- copy the indicator values for a certain period of time

ResetLastError();

if(CopyBuffer(macd_handle,0,InpDateStart,date_finish,macd_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy indicator values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- copy the appropriate time for the indicator values

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,date_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- free the memory occupied by the indicator

IndicatorRelease(macd_handle);

//--- receive the buffer size

macd_size=ArraySize(macd_buff);

//--- analyze the data and save the indicator signals to the arrays

ArrayResize(sign_buff,macd_size-1);

ArrayResize(time_buff,macd_size-1);

for(int i=1;i<macd_size;i++)

{

//--- buy signal

if(macd_buff[i-1]<0 && macd_buff[i]>=0)

{

sign_buff[sign_size]=true;

time_buff[sign_size]=date_buff[i];

sign_size++;

}

//--- sell signal

if(macd_buff[i-1]>0 && macd_buff[i]<=0)

{

sign_buff[sign_size]=false;

time_buff[sign_size]=date_buff[i];

sign_size++;

}

}

//--- open the file for writing the indicator values (if the file is absent, it will be created automatically)

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_CSV);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is available for writing",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

//--- first, write the number of signals

FileWrite(file_handle,sign_size);

//--- write the time and values of signals to the file

for(int i=0;i<sign_size;i++)

FileWrite(file_handle,time_buff[i],sign_buff[i]);

//--- close the file

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

}

See also

Comment, Print, StringFormat