SocketConnect

Connect to the server with timeout control.

bool SocketConnect(

int socket,

const string server,

uint port,

uint timeout_receive_ms

);

Parameters

socket

[in] Socket handle returned by the SocketCreate function. When an incorrect handle is passed, the error 5270 (ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE) is written to _LastError.

server

[in] Domain name of the server you want to connect to or its IP address.

port

[in] Connection port number.

timeout_receive_ms

[in] Connection timeout in milliseconds. If connection is not established within that time interval, attempts are stopped.

Return Value

If connection is successful, return true, otherwise false.

Note

Connection address should be added to the list of allowed ones on the client terminal side (Tools \ Options \ Expert Advisors).

If connection fails, error 5272 (ERR_NETSOCKET_CANNOT_CONNECT) is written to _LastError.

The function can be called only from Expert Advisors and scripts, as they run in their own execution threads. If calling from an indicator, GetLastError() returns the error 4014 – "Function is not allowed for call".

Example: