MQL5 Reference: Working with DirectX - DXHandleType 

DXHandleType

Returns a handle type.

ENUM_DX_HANDLE_TYPE  DXHandleType(
   int  handle      // handle 
   );

Parameters

handle

[in]     Handle.

Return Value

The value from the ENUM_DX_HANDLE_TYPE enumeration

ENUM_DX_HANDLE_TYPE

ID

Value

Description

DX_HANDLE_INVALID

0

Invalid handle

DX_HANDLE_CONTEXT

1

Graphic context handle

DX_HANDLE_SHADER

2

Shader handle

DX_HANDLE_BUFFER

3

Vertex or index buffer handle

DX_HANDLE_INPUT

4

Handle for shader inputs

DX_HANDLE_TEXTURE

5

Texture handle