MQL5 ReferenceWorking with DirectXDXHandleType
- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
DXHandleType
Returns a handle type.
|
ENUM_DX_HANDLE_TYPE DXHandleType(
Parameters
handle
[in] Handle.
Return Value
The value from the ENUM_DX_HANDLE_TYPE enumeration
|
ID
|
Value
|
Description
|
DX_HANDLE_INVALID
|
0
|
Invalid handle
|
DX_HANDLE_CONTEXT
|
1
|
Graphic context handle
|
DX_HANDLE_SHADER
|
2
|
Shader handle
|
DX_HANDLE_BUFFER
|
3
|
Vertex or index buffer handle
|
DX_HANDLE_INPUT
|
4
|
Handle for shader inputs
|
DX_HANDLE_TEXTURE
|
5
|
Texture handle