MQL5 ReferenceChart OperationsChartTimeOnDropped
ChartTimeOnDropped
Returns the time coordinate corresponding to the chart point the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to.
|
datetime ChartTimeOnDropped();
Return Value
Value of datetime type.
Example:
|
datetime t=ChartTimeOnDropped();
