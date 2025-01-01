DocumentationSections
Returns the time coordinate corresponding to the chart point the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to.

datetime  ChartTimeOnDropped();

Return Value

Value of datetime type.

Example:

   datetime t=ChartTimeOnDropped();
   Print("Script was dropped on the "+t);

See also

ChartXOnDropped, ChartYOnDropped