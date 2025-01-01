DocumentationSections
Creates an OpenCL program from a source code.

int  CLProgramCreate(
   int           context,     // Handle to an OpenCL context
   const string  source       // Source code
   );

An overloaded function version creates an OpenCL program and writes compiler messages into the passed string.

int  CLProgramCreate(
   int           context,     // Handle to an OpenCL context
   const string  source,      // Source code
   string       &build_log    // A string for receiving the compilation log
   );

Parameters

context

[in]  Handle of the OpenCL context.

source

[in]  String with the source code of the OpenCL program.

&build_log

[in]  A string for receiving the OpenCL compiler messages.

Return Value

A handle to an OpenCL object if successful. In case of error -1 is returned. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.

Note

At the moment, the following error codes are used:

  • ERR_OPENCL_INVALID_HANDLE – invalid handle to the context OpenCL.
  • ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER – invalid string parameter.
  • ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY – not enough memory to complete operation.
  • ERR_OPENCL_PROGRAM_CREATE – internal error of OpenCL or compilation error.

In some graphic cards working with the double type numbers is disabled by default. This can lead to compilation error 5105. To enable support for the double type numbers, please add the following directive to your OpenCL program: #pragma OPENCL EXTENSION cl_khr_fp64 : enable.  However if a graphic card doesn't support double, enabling this directive won't be of help.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OpenCL kernel                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
const string
cl_src=
       //--- by default some GPU doesn't support doubles
       //--- cl_khr_fp64 directive is used to enable work with doubles
       "#pragma OPENCL EXTENSION cl_khr_fp64 : enable      \r\n"
       //--- OpenCL kernel function
       "__kernel void Test_GPU(__global double *data,      \r\n"
       "                       const    int N,             \r\n"
       "                       const    int total_arrays)  \r\n"
       "  {                                                \r\n"
       "   uint kernel_index=get_global_id(0);             \r\n"
       "   if (kernel_index>total_arrays) return;          \r\n"
       "   uint local_start_offset=kernel_index*N;         \r\n"
       "   for(int i=0; i<N; i++)                          \r\n"
       "     {                                             \r\n"
       "       data[i+local_start_offset] *= 2.0;          \r\n"
       "     }                                             \r\n"
       "  }                                                \r\n";
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Test_CPU                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Test_CPU(double &data[],const int N,const int id,const int total_arrays)
  {
//--- check array size
   if(ArraySize(data)==0) return(false);
//--- check array index
   if(id>total_arrays) return(false);
//--- calculate local offset for array with index id
   int local_start_offset=id*N;
//--- multiply elements by 2
   for(int i=0; i<N; i++)
     {
      data[i+local_start_offset]*=2.0;
     }
   return true;
  }
//---
#define ARRAY_SIZE   100  // size of the array
#define TOTAL_ARRAYS 5    // total arrays
//--- OpenCL handles
int cl_ctx;  // OpenCL context handle
int cl_prg;  // OpenCL program handle
int cl_krn;  // OpenCL kernel handle
int cl_mem;  // OpenCL buffer handle
//---
double DataArray1[]; // data array for CPU calculation
double DataArray2[]; // data array for GPU calculation
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnStart()
  {
//--- initialize OpenCL objects
//--- create OpenCL context
   if((cl_ctx=CLContextCreate())==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("OpenCL not found. Error=",GetLastError());
      return(1);
     }
//--- create OpenCL program
   if((cl_prg=CLProgramCreate(cl_ctx,cl_src))==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      CLContextFree(cl_ctx);
      Print("OpenCL program create failed. Error=",GetLastError());
      return(1);
     }
//--- create OpenCL kernel
   if((cl_krn=CLKernelCreate(cl_prg,"Test_GPU"))==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      CLProgramFree(cl_prg);
      CLContextFree(cl_ctx);
      Print("OpenCL kernel create failed. Error=",GetLastError());
      return(1);
     }
//--- create OpenCL buffer
   if((cl_mem=CLBufferCreate(cl_ctx,ARRAY_SIZE*TOTAL_ARRAYS*sizeof(double),CL_MEM_READ_WRITE))==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      CLKernelFree(cl_krn);
      CLProgramFree(cl_prg);
      CLContextFree(cl_ctx);
      Print("OpenCL buffer create failed. Error=",GetLastError());
      return(1);
     }
//--- set OpenCL kernel constant parameters
   CLSetKernelArgMem(cl_krn,0,cl_mem);
   CLSetKernelArg(cl_krn,1,ARRAY_SIZE);
   CLSetKernelArg(cl_krn,2,TOTAL_ARRAYS);
//--- prepare data arrays
   ArrayResize(DataArray1,ARRAY_SIZE*TOTAL_ARRAYS);
   ArrayResize(DataArray2,ARRAY_SIZE*TOTAL_ARRAYS);
//--- fill arrays with data
   for(int j=0; j<TOTAL_ARRAYS; j++)
     {
      //--- calculate local start offset for jth array
      uint local_offset=j*ARRAY_SIZE;
      //--- prepare array with index j
      for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)
        {
         //--- fill arrays with function MathCos(i+j);
         DataArray1[i+local_offset]=MathCos(i+j);
         DataArray2[i+local_offset]=MathCos(i+j);
        }
     };
//--- test CPU calculation
   for(int j=0; j<TOTAL_ARRAYS; j++)
     {
      //--- calculation of the array with index j
      Test_CPU(DataArray1,ARRAY_SIZE,j,TOTAL_ARRAYS);
     }
//--- prepare CLExecute params
   uint  offset[]={0};
//--- global work size
   uint  work[]={TOTAL_ARRAYS};
//--- write data to OpenCL buffer
   CLBufferWrite(cl_mem,DataArray2);
//--- execute OpenCL kernel
   CLExecute(cl_krn,1,offset,work);
//--- read data from OpenCL buffer
   CLBufferRead(cl_mem,DataArray2);
//--- total error
   double total_error=0;
//--- compare results and calculate error
   for(int j=0; j<TOTAL_ARRAYS; j++)
     {
      //--- calculate local offset for jth array
      uint local_offset=j*ARRAY_SIZE;
      //--- compare the results
      for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)
        {
         double v1=DataArray1[i+local_offset];
         double v2=DataArray2[i+local_offset];
         double delta=MathAbs(v2-v1);
         total_error+=delta;
         //--- show first and last arrays
         if((j==0) || (j==TOTAL_ARRAYS-1))
            PrintFormat("array %d of %d, element [%d]:  %f, %f, [error]=%f",j+1,TOTAL_ARRAYS,i,v1,v2,delta);
        }
     }
   PrintFormat("Total error: %f",total_error);
//--- delete OpenCL objects
//--- free OpenCL buffer
   CLBufferFree(cl_mem);
//--- free OpenCL kernel
   CLKernelFree(cl_krn);
//--- free OpenCL program
   CLProgramFree(cl_prg);
//--- free OpenCL context
   CLContextFree(cl_ctx);
//---
   return(0);
  }