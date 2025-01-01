- CLHandleType
- CLGetInfoInteger
- CLGetInfoString
- CLContextCreate
- CLContextFree
- CLGetDeviceInfo
- CLProgramCreate
- CLProgramFree
- CLKernelCreate
- CLKernelFree
- CLSetKernelArg
- CLSetKernelArgMem
- CLSetKernelArgMemLocal
- CLBufferCreate
- CLBufferFree
- CLBufferWrite
- CLBufferRead
- CLExecute
- CLExecutionStatus
CLGetInfoInteger
Returns the value of an integer property for an OpenCL object or device.
|
long CLGetInfoInteger(
Parameters
handle
[in] A handle to the OpenCL object or number of the OpenCL device. Numbering of OpenCL devices starts with zero.
prop
[in] The type of a requested property from the ENUM_OPENCL_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration, the value of which you want to obtain.
Return Value
The value of the property if successful or -1 in case of an error. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
Type
|
CL_DEVICE_COUNT
|
The number of devices with OpenCL support. This property does not require specification of the first parameter, i.e. you can pass a zero value for the handle parameter.
|
int
|
CL_DEVICE_TYPE
|
Type of device
|
CL_DEVICE_VENDOR_ID
|
Unique vendor identifier
|
uint
|
CL_DEVICE_MAX_COMPUTE_UNITS
|
Number of parallel calculated tasks in OpenCL device. One working group solves one computational task. The lowest value is 1
|
uint
|
CL_DEVICE_MAX_CLOCK_FREQUENCY
|
Highest set frequency of the device in MHz.
|
uint
|
CL_DEVICE_GLOBAL_MEM_SIZE
|
Size of the global memory of the device in bytes
|
ulong
|
CL_DEVICE_LOCAL_MEM_SIZE
|
Size of the processed data (scene) local memory in bytes
|
uint
|
CL_BUFFER_SIZE
|
Actual size of the OpenCL buffer in bytes
|
ulong
|
CL_DEVICE_MAX_WORK_GROUP_SIZE
|
The total number of the local working groups available for an OpenCL device.
|
ulong
|
CL_KERNEL_WORK_GROUP_SIZE
|
The total number of the local working groups available for an OpenCL program.
|
ulong
|
CL_KERNEL_LOCAL_MEM_SIZE
|
Size of the local memory (in bytes) used by an OpenCL program for solving all parallel tasks in a group. Use CL_DEVICE_LOCAL_MEM_SIZE to receive the maximum available value
|
ulong
|
CL_KERNEL_PRIVATE_MEM_SIZE
|
The minimum size of the private memory (in bytes) used by each task in the OpenCL program kernel.
|
ulong
|
CL_LAST_ERROR
|
The value of the last OpenCL error
|
int
The ENUM_CL_DEVICE_TYPE enumeration contains possible types of devices supporting OpenCL. You can receive the type of device by its number or the handle of the OpenCL object by calling CLGetInfoInteger(handle_or_deviceN, CL_DEVICE_TYPE).
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
CL_DEVICE_ACCELERATOR
|
Dedicated OpenCL accelerators (for example, the IBM CELL Blade). These devices communicate with the host processor using a peripheral interconnect such as PCIe.
|
CL_DEVICE_CPU
|
An OpenCL device that is the host processor. The host processor runs the OpenCL implementations and is a single or multi-core CPU.
|
CL_DEVICE_GPU
|
An OpenCL device that is a GPU.
|
CL_DEVICE_DEFAULT
|
The default OpenCL device in the system. The default device cannot be a CL_DEVICE_TYPE_CUSTOM device.
|
CL_DEVICE_CUSTOM
|
Dedicated accelerators that do not support programs written in OpenCL C.
Example:
|
void OnStart()