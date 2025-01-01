DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceWorking with OpenCLCLGetInfoInteger 

CLGetInfoInteger

Returns the value of an integer property for an OpenCL object or device.

long  CLGetInfoInteger(
   int  handle,                           // The handle of the OpenCL object or the number of the OpenCL device
   ENUM_OPENCL_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop     // Requested property
   );

Parameters

handle

[in]  A handle to the OpenCL object or number of the OpenCL device. Numbering of OpenCL devices starts with zero.

prop

[in]  The type of a requested property from the ENUM_OPENCL_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration, the value of which you want to obtain.

Return Value

The value of the property if successful or -1 in case of an error. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.

ENUM_OPENCL_PROPERTY_INTEGER

Identifier

Description

Type

CL_DEVICE_COUNT

The number of devices with OpenCL support. This property does not require specification of the first parameter, i.e. you can pass a zero value for the handle parameter.

int

CL_DEVICE_TYPE

Type of device

ENUM_CL_DEVICE_TYPE

CL_DEVICE_VENDOR_ID

Unique vendor identifier

uint

CL_DEVICE_MAX_COMPUTE_UNITS

Number of parallel calculated tasks in OpenCL device. One working group solves one computational task. The lowest value is 1

uint

CL_DEVICE_MAX_CLOCK_FREQUENCY

Highest set frequency of the device in MHz.

uint

CL_DEVICE_GLOBAL_MEM_SIZE

Size of the global memory of the device in bytes

ulong

CL_DEVICE_LOCAL_MEM_SIZE

Size of the processed data (scene) local memory in bytes

uint

CL_BUFFER_SIZE

Actual size of the OpenCL buffer in bytes

ulong

CL_DEVICE_MAX_WORK_GROUP_SIZE

The total number of the local working groups available for an OpenCL device.

ulong

CL_KERNEL_WORK_GROUP_SIZE

The total number of the local working groups available for an OpenCL program.

ulong

CL_KERNEL_LOCAL_MEM_SIZE

Size of the local memory (in bytes) used by an OpenCL program for solving all parallel tasks in a group. Use CL_DEVICE_LOCAL_MEM_SIZE to receive the maximum available value

ulong

CL_KERNEL_PRIVATE_MEM_SIZE

The minimum size of the private memory (in bytes) used by each task in the OpenCL program kernel.

ulong

CL_LAST_ERROR

The value of the last OpenCL error

int

 

The ENUM_CL_DEVICE_TYPE enumeration contains possible types of devices supporting OpenCL. You can receive the type of device by its number or the handle of the OpenCL object by calling CLGetInfoInteger(handle_or_deviceN, CL_DEVICE_TYPE).

ENUM_CL_DEVICE_TYPE

Identifier

Description

CL_DEVICE_ACCELERATOR

Dedicated OpenCL accelerators (for example, the IBM CELL Blade). These devices communicate with the host processor using a peripheral interconnect such as PCIe.

CL_DEVICE_CPU

An OpenCL device that is the host processor. The host processor runs the OpenCL implementations and is a single or multi-core CPU.

CL_DEVICE_GPU

An OpenCL device that is a GPU.

CL_DEVICE_DEFAULT

The default OpenCL device in the system. The default device cannot be a CL_DEVICE_TYPE_CUSTOM device.

CL_DEVICE_CUSTOM

Dedicated accelerators that do not support programs written in OpenCL C.

Example:

void OnStart()
  {
   int cl_ctx;
//--- initialize OpenCL context
   if((cl_ctx=CLContextCreate(CL_USE_GPU_ONLY))==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("OpenCL not found");
      return;
     }
//--- Display general information about OpenCL device
   Print("OpenCL type: ",EnumToString((ENUM_CL_DEVICE_TYPE)CLGetInfoInteger(cl_ctx,CL_DEVICE_TYPE)));
   Print("OpenCL vendor ID: ",CLGetInfoInteger(cl_ctx,CL_DEVICE_VENDOR_ID));
   Print("OpenCL units: ",CLGetInfoInteger(cl_ctx,CL_DEVICE_MAX_COMPUTE_UNITS));
   Print("OpenCL freq: ",CLGetInfoInteger(cl_ctx,CL_DEVICE_MAX_CLOCK_FREQUENCY)," MHz");
   Print("OpenCL global mem: ",CLGetInfoInteger(cl_ctx,CL_DEVICE_GLOBAL_MEM_SIZE)," bytes");
   Print("OpenCL local mem: ",CLGetInfoInteger(cl_ctx,CL_DEVICE_LOCAL_MEM_SIZE)," bytes");
//--- free OpenCL context
   CLContextFree(cl_ctx);
  }