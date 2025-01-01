CLGetInfoInteger

Returns the value of an integer property for an OpenCL object or device.

long CLGetInfoInteger(

int handle,

ENUM_OPENCL_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop

);

Parameters

handle

[in] A handle to the OpenCL object or number of the OpenCL device. Numbering of OpenCL devices starts with zero.

prop

[in] The type of a requested property from the ENUM_OPENCL_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration, the value of which you want to obtain.

Return Value

The value of the property if successful or -1 in case of an error. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.

ENUM_OPENCL_PROPERTY_INTEGER

Identifier Description Type CL_DEVICE_COUNT The number of devices with OpenCL support. This property does not require specification of the first parameter, i.e. you can pass a zero value for the handle parameter. int CL_DEVICE_TYPE Type of device ENUM_CL_DEVICE_TYPE CL_DEVICE_VENDOR_ID Unique vendor identifier uint CL_DEVICE_MAX_COMPUTE_UNITS Number of parallel calculated tasks in OpenCL device. One working group solves one computational task. The lowest value is 1 uint CL_DEVICE_MAX_CLOCK_FREQUENCY Highest set frequency of the device in MHz. uint CL_DEVICE_GLOBAL_MEM_SIZE Size of the global memory of the device in bytes ulong CL_DEVICE_LOCAL_MEM_SIZE Size of the processed data (scene) local memory in bytes uint CL_BUFFER_SIZE Actual size of the OpenCL buffer in bytes ulong CL_DEVICE_MAX_WORK_GROUP_SIZE The total number of the local working groups available for an OpenCL device. ulong CL_KERNEL_WORK_GROUP_SIZE The total number of the local working groups available for an OpenCL program. ulong CL_KERNEL_LOCAL_MEM_SIZE Size of the local memory (in bytes) used by an OpenCL program for solving all parallel tasks in a group. Use CL_DEVICE_LOCAL_MEM_SIZE to receive the maximum available value ulong CL_KERNEL_PRIVATE_MEM_SIZE The minimum size of the private memory (in bytes) used by each task in the OpenCL program kernel. ulong CL_LAST_ERROR The value of the last OpenCL error int

The ENUM_CL_DEVICE_TYPE enumeration contains possible types of devices supporting OpenCL. You can receive the type of device by its number or the handle of the OpenCL object by calling CLGetInfoInteger(handle_or_deviceN, CL_DEVICE_TYPE).

ENUM_CL_DEVICE_TYPE

Identifier Description CL_DEVICE_ACCELERATOR Dedicated OpenCL accelerators (for example, the IBM CELL Blade). These devices communicate with the host processor using a peripheral interconnect such as PCIe. CL_DEVICE_CPU An OpenCL device that is the host processor. The host processor runs the OpenCL implementations and is a single or multi-core CPU. CL_DEVICE_GPU An OpenCL device that is a GPU. CL_DEVICE_DEFAULT The default OpenCL device in the system. The default device cannot be a CL_DEVICE_TYPE_CUSTOM device. CL_DEVICE_CUSTOM Dedicated accelerators that do not support programs written in OpenCL C.

