SocketSend

Write data to a socket.

int SocketSend(

int socket,

const uchar& buffer[],

uint buffer_len

);

Parameters

socket

[in] Socket handle returned by the SocketCreate function. When an incorrect handle is passed, the error 5270 (ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE) is written to _LastError.

buffer

[in] Reference to the uchar type array with the data to be sent to the socket.

buffer_len

[in] 'buffer' array size.

Return Value

If successful, return the number of bytes written to a socket. In case of an error, -1 is returned.

Note

If an error occurs on a system socket when executing the function, connection established via SocketConnect is discontinued.

In case of a data writing error, the error 5273 (ERR_NETSOCKET_IO_ERROR) is written to _LastError.

The function can be called only from Expert Advisors and scripts, as they run in their own execution threads. If calling from an indicator, GetLastError() returns the error 4014 – "Function is not allowed for call".

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| SocketExample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"

#property script_show_inputs



input string Address="www.mql5.com";

input int Port =80;

bool ExtTLS =false;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Send command to the server |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)

{

char req[];

int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;

if(len<0)

return(false);

//--- if secure TLS connection is used via the port 443

if(ExtTLS)

return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);

//--- if standard TCP connection is used

return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Read server response |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout)

{

char rsp[];

string result;

uint timeout_check=GetTickCount()+timeout;

//--- read data from sockets till they are still present but not longer than timeout

do

{

uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);

if(len)

{

int rsp_len;

//--- various reading commands depending on whether the connection is secure or not

if(ExtTLS)

rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);

else

rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout);

//--- analyze the response

if(rsp_len>0)

{

result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);

//--- print only the response header

int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r

\r

");

if(header_end>0)

{

Print("HTTP answer header received:");

Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));

return(true);

}

}

}

}

while(GetTickCount()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

int socket=SocketCreate();

//--- check the handle

if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- connect if all is well

if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))

{

Print("Established connection to ",Address,":",Port);



string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;

datetime expiration;

//--- if connection is secured by the certificate, display its data

if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))

{

Print("TLS certificate:");

Print(" Owner: ",subject);

Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);

Print(" Number: ",serial);

Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);

Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);

ExtTLS=true;

}

//--- send GET request to the server

if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r

Host: www.mql5.com\r

User-Agent: MT5\r

\r

"))

{

Print("GET request sent");

//--- read the response

if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))

Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

{

Print("Connection to ",Address,":",Port," failed, error ",GetLastError());

}

//--- close a socket after using

SocketClose(socket);

}

else

Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

