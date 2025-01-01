DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceCheckupSymbol 

Symbol

Returns the name of a symbol of the current chart.

string  Symbol();

Return Value

Value of the _Symbol system variable, which stores the name of the current chart symbol.

Note

Unlike Expert Advisors, indicators and scripts, services are not bound to a specific chart. Therefore, Symbol() returns an empty string ("") for a service.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- get the current chart symbol name
   string name = Symbol();
   
//--- send the obtained data to the journal
   PrintFormat("Current chart symbol name: '%s'"name);
   /*
   result
   Current chart symbol name: 'EURUSD'
   */
  }