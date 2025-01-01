- GetLastError
Symbol
Returns the name of a symbol of the current chart.
|
string Symbol();
Return Value
Value of the _Symbol system variable, which stores the name of the current chart symbol.
Note
Unlike Expert Advisors, indicators and scripts, services are not bound to a specific chart. Therefore, Symbol() returns an empty string ("") for a service.
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+