Group of Functions for Working with Arrays
Arrays are allowed to be maximum four-dimensional. Each dimension is indexed from 0 to dimension_size-1. In a particular case of a one-dimensional array of 50 elements, calling of the first element will appear as array[0], of the last one - as array[49].
Function
Action
Returns index of the first found element in the first array dimension
Copies one array into another
Returns the result of comparing two arrays of simple types or custom structures without complex objects
Frees up buffer of any dynamic array and sets the size of the zero dimension in 0.
Checks direction of array indexing
Sets all elements of a numeric array into a single value
Fills an array with the specified value
Checks whether an array is a timeseries
Checks whether an array is dynamic
Search for an element with the maximal value
Search for an element with the minimal value
Prints an array of a simple type or a simple structure into journal
Returns the number of elements in the specified dimension of the array
Sets the new size in the first dimension of the array
Inserts the specified number of elements from a source array to a receiving one starting from a specified index
Removes the specified number of elements from the array starting with a specified index
Reverses the specified number of elements in the array starting with a specified index
Sets the direction of array indexing
Returns the number of elements in the array
Sorting of numeric arrays by the first dimension
Swaps the contents of two dynamic arrays of the same type
Copies an array of type float or double into an array of type ushort with the given format
Copies an array of type float or double into an array of type uchar with the given format
Copies an array of type ushort into an array of float or double type with the given format
Copies an array of type uchar into an array of float or double type with the given format