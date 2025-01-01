ArrayBsearch Returns index of the first found element in the first array dimension

ArrayCopy Copies one array into another

ArrayCompare Returns the result of comparing two arrays of simple types or custom structures without complex objects

ArrayFree Frees up buffer of any dynamic array and sets the size of the zero dimension in 0.

ArrayGetAsSeries Checks direction of array indexing

ArrayInitialize Sets all elements of a numeric array into a single value

ArrayFill Fills an array with the specified value

ArrayIsSeries Checks whether an array is a timeseries

ArrayIsDynamic Checks whether an array is dynamic

ArrayMaximum Search for an element with the maximal value

ArrayMinimum Search for an element with the minimal value

ArrayPrint Prints an array of a simple type or a simple structure into journal

ArrayRange Returns the number of elements in the specified dimension of the array

ArrayResize Sets the new size in the first dimension of the array

ArrayInsert Inserts the specified number of elements from a source array to a receiving one starting from a specified index

ArrayRemove Removes the specified number of elements from the array starting with a specified index

ArrayReverse Reverses the specified number of elements in the array starting with a specified index

ArraySetAsSeries Sets the direction of array indexing

ArraySize Returns the number of elements in the array

ArraySort Sorting of numeric arrays by the first dimension

ArraySwap Swaps the contents of two dynamic arrays of the same type

ArrayToFP16 Copies an array of type float or double into an array of type ushort with the given format

ArrayToFP8 Copies an array of type float or double into an array of type uchar with the given format

ArrayFromFP16 Copies an array of type ushort into an array of float or double type with the given format