Group of Functions for Working with Arrays

Arrays are allowed to be maximum four-dimensional. Each dimension is indexed from 0 to dimension_size-1. In a particular case of a one-dimensional array of 50 elements, calling of the first element will appear as array[0], of the last one - as array[49].

Function

Action

ArrayBsearch

Returns index of the first found element in the first array dimension

ArrayCopy

Copies one array into another

ArrayCompare

Returns the result of comparing two arrays of simple types or custom structures without complex objects

ArrayFree

Frees up buffer of any dynamic array and sets the size of the zero dimension in 0.

ArrayGetAsSeries

Checks direction of array indexing

ArrayInitialize

Sets all elements of a numeric array into a single value

ArrayFill

Fills an array with the specified value

ArrayIsSeries

Checks whether an array is a timeseries

ArrayIsDynamic

Checks whether an array is dynamic

ArrayMaximum

Search for an element with the maximal value

ArrayMinimum

Search for an element with the minimal value

ArrayPrint

Prints an array of a simple type or a simple structure into journal

ArrayRange

Returns the number of elements in the specified dimension of the array

ArrayResize

Sets the new size in the first dimension of the array

ArrayInsert

Inserts the specified number of elements from a source array to a receiving one starting from a specified index

ArrayRemove

Removes the specified number of elements from the array starting with a specified index

ArrayReverse

Reverses the specified number of elements in the array starting with a specified index

ArraySetAsSeries

Sets the direction of array indexing

ArraySize

Returns the number of elements in the array

ArraySort

Sorting of numeric arrays by the first dimension

ArraySwap

Swaps the contents of two dynamic arrays of the same type

ArrayToFP16

Copies an array of type float or double into an array of type ushort with the given format

ArrayToFP8

Copies an array of type float or double into an array of type uchar with the given format

ArrayFromFP16

Copies an array of type ushort into an array of float or double type with the given format

ArrayFromFP8

Copies an array of type uchar into an array of float or double type with the given format