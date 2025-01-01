TerminalClose

The function commands the terminal to complete operation.

bool TerminalClose(

int ret_code

);

Parameters

ret_code

[in] Return code, returned by the process of the client terminal at the operation completion.

Return Value

The function returns true on success, otherwise - false.

Note

The TerminalClose() function does not stop the terminal immediately, it just commands the terminal to complete its operation.

The code of an Expert Advisor that called TerminalClose() must have all arrangements for the immediate completion (e.g. all previously opened files must be closed in the normal mode). Call of this function must be followed by the return operator.

The ret_code parameter allows indicating the necessary return code for analyzing reasons of the program termination of the terminal operation when starting it from the command prompt.

Example:

//--- input parameters

input int tiks_before=500; // number of ticks till termination

input int pips_to_go=15; // distance in pips

input int seconds_st=50; // number of seconds given to the Expert Advisor

//--- globals

datetime launch_time;

int tick_counter=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//---

Print(__FUNCTION__," reason code = ",reason);

Comment("");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

static double first_bid=0.0;

MqlTick tick;

double distance;

//---

SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,tick);

tick_counter++;

if(first_bid==0.0)

{

launch_time=tick.time;

first_bid=tick.bid;

Print("first_bid =",first_bid);

return;

}

//--- price distance in pips

distance=(tick.bid-first_bid)/_Point;

//--- show a notification to track the EA operation

string comm="From the moment of start:\r

\x25CF elapsed seconds: "+

IntegerToString(tick.time-launch_time)+" ;"+

"\r

\x25CF ticks received: "+(string)tick_counter+" ;"+

"\r

\x25CF price went in points: "+StringFormat("%G",distance);

Comment(comm);

//--- section for checking condition to close the terminal

if(tick_counter>=tiks_before)

TerminalClose(0); // exit by tick counter

if(distance>pips_to_go)

TerminalClose(1); // go up by the number of pips equal to pips_to_go

if(distance<-pips_to_go)

TerminalClose(-1); // go down by the number of pips equal to pips_to_go

if(tick.time-launch_time>seconds_st)

TerminalClose(100); // termination by timeout

//---

}

See also

Program running, Execution errors, Reasons for deinitialization