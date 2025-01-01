MQL5 ReferenceWorking with OpenCLCLBufferCreate
- CLHandleType
- CLGetInfoInteger
- CLGetInfoString
- CLContextCreate
- CLContextFree
- CLGetDeviceInfo
- CLProgramCreate
- CLProgramFree
- CLKernelCreate
- CLKernelFree
- CLSetKernelArg
- CLSetKernelArgMem
- CLSetKernelArgMemLocal
- CLBufferCreate
- CLBufferFree
- CLBufferWrite
- CLBufferRead
- CLExecute
- CLExecutionStatus
CLBufferCreate
Creates an OpenCL buffer and returns its handle.
|
int CLBufferCreate(
Parameters
context
[in] A handle to context OpenCL.
size
[in] Buffer size in bytes.
flags
[in] Buffer properties that are set using a combination of flags: CL_MEM_READ_WRITE, CL_MEM_WRITE_ONLY, CL_MEM_READ_ONLY, CL_MEM_ALLOC_HOST_PTR.
Return Value
A handle to an OpenCL buffer if successful. In case of error -1 is returned. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.
Note
At the moment, the following error codes are used:
- ERR_OPENCL_INVALID_HANDLE - invalid handle to OpenCL context.
- ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY – insufficient memory.
- ERR_OPENCL_BUFFER_CREATE – internal error creating buffers.