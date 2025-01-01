CLBufferCreate

Creates an OpenCL buffer and returns its handle.

int CLBufferCreate(

int context,

uint size,

uint flags

);

Parameters

context

[in] A handle to context OpenCL.

size

[in] Buffer size in bytes.

flags

[in] Buffer properties that are set using a combination of flags: CL_MEM_READ_WRITE, CL_MEM_WRITE_ONLY, CL_MEM_READ_ONLY, CL_MEM_ALLOC_HOST_PTR.

Return Value

A handle to an OpenCL buffer if successful. In case of error -1 is returned. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.

Note

At the moment, the following error codes are used: