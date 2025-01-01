StringToCharArray

Symbol-wise copies a string converted from Unicode to ANSI, to a selected place of array of uchar type. It returns the number of copied elements.

int StringToCharArray(

string text_string,

uchar& array[],

int start=0,

int count=-1

uint codepage=CP_ACP

);

Parameters

text_string

[in] String to copy.

array[]

[out] Array of uchar type.

start=0

[in] Position from which copying starts. Default - 0.

count=-1

[in] Number of array elements to copy. Defines length of a resulting string. Default value is -1, which means copying up to the array end, or till terminal 0. Terminal 0 will also be copied to the recipient array, in this case the size of a dynamic array can be increased if necessary to the size of the string. If the size of the dynamic array exceeds the length of the string, the size of the array will not be reduced.

codepage=CP_ACP

[in] The value of the code page. For the most-used code pages provide appropriate constants.

Return Value

Number of copied elements.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- string to convert

string text = "This is a test of the StringToCharArray() function";



//--- convert the input string into a uchar array in accordance with the set code page

uchar char_array[];

int copied=StringToCharArray(text, char_array);

PrintFormat("String length: %u

Number of characters copied (with terminal 0): %d

Array of characters for the string '%s':",

StringLen(text), copied, text);

//--- print the resulting array to the journal

ArrayPrint(char_array, 0, " | ");

/*

result:

String length: 50

Number of characters copied (with terminal 0): 51

Array of characters for the string 'This is a test of the StringToCharArray() function':

[ 0] 84 | 104 | 105 | 115 | 32 | 105 | 115 | 32 | 97 | 32 | 116 | 101 | 115 | 116 | 32 | 111 | 102

[17] 32 | 116 | 104 | 101 | 32 | 83 | 116 | 114 | 105 | 110 | 103 | 84 | 111 | 67 | 104 | 97 | 114

[34] 65 | 114 | 114 | 97 | 121 | 40 | 41 | 32 | 102 | 117 | 110 | 99 | 116 | 105 | 111 | 110 | 0

*/

}

See also

CharArrayToString, StringToShortArray, Use of a Codepage