- initialize
- login
- shutdown
- version
- last_error
- account_info
- terminal_info
- symbols_total
- symbols_get
- symbol_info
- symbol_info_tick
- symbol_select
- market_book_add
- market_book_get
- market_book_release
- copy_rates_from
- copy_rates_from_pos
- copy_rates_range
- copy_ticks_from
- copy_ticks_range
- orders_total
- orders_get
- order_calc_margin
- order_calc_profit
- order_check
- order_send
- positions_total
- positions_get
- history_orders_total
- history_orders_get
- history_deals_total
- history_deals_get
copy_rates_range
Get bars in the specified date range from the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
|
copy_rates_range(
Parameters
symbol
[in] Financial instrument name, for example, "EURUSD". Required unnamed parameter.
timeframe
[in] Timeframe the bars are requested for. Set by a value from the TIMEFRAME enumeration. Required unnamed parameter.
date_from
[in] Date the bars are requested from. Set by the 'datetime' object or as a number of seconds elapsed since 1970.01.01. Bars with the open time >= date_from are returned. Required unnamed parameter.
date_to
[in] Date, up to which the bars are requested. Set by the 'datetime' object or as a number of seconds elapsed since 1970.01.01. Bars with the open time <= date_to are returned. Required unnamed parameter.
Return Value
Returns bars as the numpy array with the named time, open, high, low, close, tick_volume, spread and real_volume columns. Returns None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().
Note
See the CopyRates() function for more information.
MetaTrader 5 terminal provides bars only within a history available to a user on charts. The number of bars available to users is set in the "Max. bars in chart" parameter.
When creating the 'datetime' object, Python uses the local time zone, while MetaTrader 5 stores tick and bar open time in UTC time zone (without the shift). Therefore, 'datetime' should be created in UTC time for executing functions that use time. Data received from the MetaTrader 5 terminal has UTC time.
Example:
|
from datetime import datetime
See also
CopyRates, copy_rates_from, copy_rates_range, copy_ticks_from, copy_ticks_range