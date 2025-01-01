//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get and print the X and Y coordinates of the chart point the script was dropped into using the mouse

int x=ChartXOnDropped();

int y=ChartYOnDropped();

PrintFormat("Script dropped to coordinates X = %d, Y = %d", x, y);

/*

result:

Script dropped to coordinates X = 429, Y = 114

*/

}