DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceChart OperationsChartYOnDropped 

ChartYOnDropped

Returns the Y coordinateof the chart point the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to.

int  ChartYOnDropped();

Return Value

The Y coordinate value.

Note

Y axis direction from top to bottom.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- get and print the X and Y coordinates of the chart point the script was dropped into using the mouse
   int x=ChartXOnDropped();
   int y=ChartYOnDropped();
   PrintFormat("Script dropped to coordinates X = %d, Y = %d"xy);
   /*
   result:
   Script dropped to coordinates X = 429Y = 114
   */
  }

See also

ChartWindowOnDropped, ChartPriceOnDropped, ChartTimeOnDropped