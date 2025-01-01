- ChartApplyTemplate
- ChartSaveTemplate
- ChartWindowFind
- ChartTimePriceToXY
- ChartXYToTimePrice
- ChartOpen
- ChartFirst
- ChartNext
- ChartClose
- ChartSymbol
- ChartPeriod
- ChartRedraw
- ChartSetDouble
- ChartSetInteger
- ChartSetString
- ChartGetDouble
- ChartGetInteger
- ChartGetString
- ChartNavigate
- ChartID
- ChartIndicatorAdd
- ChartIndicatorDelete
- ChartIndicatorGet
- ChartIndicatorName
- ChartIndicatorsTotal
- ChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartTimeOnDropped
- ChartXOnDropped
- ChartYOnDropped
- ChartSetSymbolPeriod
- ChartScreenShot
ChartYOnDropped
Returns the Y coordinateof the chart point the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to.
|
int ChartYOnDropped();
Return Value
The Y coordinate value.
Note
Y axis direction from top to bottom.
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
See also
ChartWindowOnDropped, ChartPriceOnDropped, ChartTimeOnDropped