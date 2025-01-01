|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- declare the parameters of the graphical resource
string rc_name="Resource";
uint rc_width=100;
uint rc_height=100;
uint rc_data[];
uint rc_size=rc_width*rc_height;
ResetLastError();
//--- set the size of the pixel array
if(ArrayResize(rc_data,rc_size)!=rc_size)
{
Print("ArrayResize() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- fill the pixel array with a transparent color and create a graphical resource based on it
ArrayInitialize(rc_data,0x00FFFFFF);
if(!ResourceCreate(rc_name,rc_data,rc_width,rc_height,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))
{
Print("ResourceCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
return;
}
Print("Size of created recource array: ",rc_data.Size());
//--- check the created graphical resource.
//--- get the time and price data of the current bar
MqlTick tick={};
if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
{
Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- create the Bitmap object using the coordinates of the last tick price and time
string obj_name="Bitmap";
if(!ObjectCreate(0,obj_name,OBJ_BITMAP,0,tick.time,tick.bid))
{
Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- set the width and height of the created bitmap object equal to the width and height of the graphical resource.
//--- set the object anchor point to its center.
ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,rc_width);
ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,rc_height);
ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_CENTER);
//--- specify the previously created graphical resource for the bitmap object as an image file
//--- in this case, in order to indicate the name of the graphical resource used, we need to add "::" before its name
ObjectSetString(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,"::"+rc_name);
//--- set the DodgerBlue color with the transparency of 200
uint clr=ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue,200);
//--- fill the entire array of pixels of the graphical resource with the set color
ArrayInitialize(rc_data,clr);
//--- update the graphical resource data
Update(rc_name,rc_data,rc_width,rc_height,true);
//--- wait three seconds and change the image color
Print("Wait 3 seconds before changing color");
Sleep(3000);
//--- set the OrangeRed color with the transparency of 200
Print("Change color");
clr=ColorToARGB(clrOrangeRed,200);
//--- fill the entire array of pixels of the graphical resource with the set color
ArrayInitialize(rc_data,clr);
//--- update the graphical resource data
Update(rc_name,rc_data,rc_width,rc_height,true);
//--- wait three seconds and release the graphical resource
Print("Wait 3 seconds before ResourceFree()");
Sleep(3000);
bool res=ResourceFree("::"+rc_name);
Print("ResourceFree: ",res);
//--- try changing the color after releasing the resource
Print("Trying to change color to GreenYellow after ResourceFree()");
//--- set the GreenYellow color with the transparency of 200
clr=ColorToARGB(clrGreenYellow,200);
//--- fill the entire array of pixels of the graphical resource with the set color
ArrayInitialize(rc_data,clr);
//--- update the graphical resource data (the image remains, but the color cannot be changed)
Update(rc_name,rc_data,rc_width,rc_height,true);
Print("The color has not changed because the resource has been released");
//--- wait three seconds and delete the bitmap object
Print("Wait 3 seconds before deleting the Bitmap object");
Sleep(3000);
Print("Delete Bitmap object");
ObjectDelete(0,obj_name);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update graphical resource data |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Update(const string res_name,const uint &pixel_data[],const uint width,const uint height,const bool redraw)
{
//--- leave if zero dimensions are passed
if(width==0 || height==0)
return;
//--- update resource data and redraw the chart
if(ResourceCreate(res_name,pixel_data,width,height,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw)
ChartRedraw();
}