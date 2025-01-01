DocumentationSections
The function deletes dynamically created resource (freeing the memory allocated for it).

bool  ResourceFree(
   const string  resource_name      // resource name
   );

Parameters

resource_name

[in] Resource name should start with "::".

Return Value

True if successful, otherwise false. To get information about the error, call the GetLastError() function.

Note

ResourceFree() allows mql5 application developers to manage memory consumption when actively working with resources. Graphical objects bound to the resource being deleted from the memory will be displayed correctly after its deletion. However, newly created graphical objects (OBJ_BITMAP and OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) will not be able to use the deleted resource.

The function deletes only dynamic resources created by the program.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare the parameters of the graphical resource
   string rc_name="Resource";
   uint   rc_width=100;
   uint   rc_height=100;
   uint   rc_data[];
   uint   rc_size=rc_width*rc_height;
 
   ResetLastError();
//--- set the size of the pixel array
   if(ArrayResize(rc_data,rc_size)!=rc_size)
     {
      Print("ArrayResize() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- fill the pixel array with a transparent color and create a graphical resource based on it
   ArrayInitialize(rc_data,0x00FFFFFF);
   if(!ResourceCreate(rc_name,rc_data,rc_width,rc_height,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))
     {
      Print("ResourceCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
   Print("Size of created recource array: ",rc_data.Size());
 
//--- check the created graphical resource.
//--- get the time and price data of the current bar
   MqlTick tick={};
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
     {
      Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- create the Bitmap object using the coordinates of the last tick price and time
   string obj_name="Bitmap";
   if(!ObjectCreate(0,obj_name,OBJ_BITMAP,0,tick.time,tick.bid))
     {
      Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- set the width and height of the created bitmap object equal to the width and height of the graphical resource.
//--- set the object anchor point to its center.
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,rc_width);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,rc_height);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_CENTER);
//--- specify the previously created graphical resource for the bitmap object as an image file
//--- in this case, in order to indicate the name of the graphical resource used, we need to add "::" before its name
   ObjectSetString(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,"::"+rc_name);
   
//--- set the DodgerBlue color with the transparency of 200
   uint clr=ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue,200);
//--- fill the entire array of pixels of the graphical resource with the set color
   ArrayInitialize(rc_data,clr);
//--- update the graphical resource data
   Update(rc_name,rc_data,rc_width,rc_height,true);
   
//--- wait three seconds and change the image color
   Print("Wait 3 seconds before changing color");
   Sleep(3000);
//--- set the OrangeRed color with the transparency of 200
   Print("Change color");
   clr=ColorToARGB(clrOrangeRed,200);
//--- fill the entire array of pixels of the graphical resource with the set color
   ArrayInitialize(rc_data,clr);
//--- update the graphical resource data
   Update(rc_name,rc_data,rc_width,rc_height,true);
   
//--- wait three seconds and release the graphical resource
   Print("Wait 3 seconds before ResourceFree()");
   Sleep(3000);
   bool res=ResourceFree("::"+rc_name);
   Print("ResourceFree: ",res);
 
//--- try changing the color after releasing the resource
   Print("Trying to change color to GreenYellow after ResourceFree()");
//--- set the GreenYellow color with the transparency of 200
   clr=ColorToARGB(clrGreenYellow,200);
//--- fill the entire array of pixels of the graphical resource with the set color
   ArrayInitialize(rc_data,clr);
//--- update the graphical resource data (the image remains, but the color cannot be changed)
   Update(rc_name,rc_data,rc_width,rc_height,true);
   Print("The color has not changed because the resource has been released");
   
//--- wait three seconds and delete the bitmap object
   Print("Wait 3 seconds before deleting the Bitmap object");
   Sleep(3000);
   Print("Delete Bitmap object");
   ObjectDelete(0,obj_name);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update graphical resource data                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Update(const string res_name,const uint &pixel_data[],const uint width,const uint height,const bool redraw)
  {
//--- leave if zero dimensions are passed
   if(width==0 || height==0)
      return;
//--- update resource data and redraw the chart
   if(ResourceCreate(res_name,pixel_data,width,height,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw)
      ChartRedraw();
  }

See also

