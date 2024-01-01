DocumentationSections
CustomSymbolSetMarginRate

Sets the margin rates depending on the order type and direction for a custom symbol.

bool  CustomSymbolSetMarginRate(
   const string       symbol_name,              // symbol name
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE    order_type,               // order type
   double             initial_margin_rate,      // initial margin rate
   double             maintenance_margin_rate   // maintenance margin rate
   );

Parameters

symbol_name

[in]  Custom symbol name.

order_type

[in]  Order type.

initial_margin_rate

[in] A double type variable with an initial margin rate. Initial margin is a security deposit for 1 lot deal in the appropriate direction. Multiplying the rate by the initial margin, we receive the amount of funds to be reserved on the account when placing an order of the specified type.

maintenance_margin_rate

[in] A double type variable with a maintenance margin rate. Maintenance margin is a minimum amount for maintaining an open position of 1 lot in the appropriate direction. Multiplying the rate by the maintenance margin, we receive the amount of funds to be reserved on the account after an order of the specified type is activated.

Return Value

true – success, otherwise – false. To get information about the error, call the GetLastError() function.

 

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                    CustomSymbolSetMarginRate.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"  // custom symbol name
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"        // name of the group, in which a symbol is to be created
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()       // name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on
 
#define   INITIAL_MARGIN_RATE       1.5         // initial margin rate
#define   MAINTENANCE_MARGIN_RATE   1.5         // maintenance margin rate
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- get the error code when creating a custom symbol
   int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   
//--- if the error code is not 0 (successful symbol creation) and not 5304 (symbol has already been created) - leave
   if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
      return;
      
//--- get and print in the journal the properties of the symbol the custom one is based on
//--- (initial and maintenance margin rates for Buy and Sell orders)
   double initial_margin_rate_buy=0;
   double maintenance_margin_rate_buy=0;
   double initial_margin_rate_sell=0;
   double maintenance_margin_rate_sell=0;
   
   if(!GetSymbolMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINORDER_TYPE_BUYinitial_margin_rate_buymaintenance_margin_rate_buy))
      return;
   if(!GetSymbolMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINORDER_TYPE_SELL,initial_margin_rate_sell,maintenance_margin_rate_sell))
      return;
   
   PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol from which the custom '%s' was created:\n"+
               "  Buy order initial margin rate: %f\n  Buy order maintenance margin rate: %f\n"+
               "  Sell order initial margin rate: %f\n  Sell order maintenance margin rate: %f",
               CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME,
               initial_margin_rate_buymaintenance_margin_rate_buyinitial_margin_rate_sellmaintenance_margin_rate_sell);
   
//--- set other values for the custom symbol properties
   ResetLastError();
   bool res=true;
   res &=CustomSymbolSetMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEORDER_TYPE_BUYINITIAL_MARGIN_RATEMAINTENANCE_MARGIN_RATE);
   res &=CustomSymbolSetMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEORDER_TYPE_SELL,INITIAL_MARGIN_RATEMAINTENANCE_MARGIN_RATE);
 
//--- if there was an error when setting any of the properties, display an appropriate message in the journal
   if(!res)
      Print("CustomSymbolSetMarginRate() failed. Error "GetLastError());
   
//--- get and print in the journal the modified custom symbol properties
//--- (initial and maintenance margin rates for Buy and Sell orders)
   if(!GetSymbolMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEORDER_TYPE_BUYinitial_margin_rate_buymaintenance_margin_rate_buy))
      return;
   if(!GetSymbolMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEORDER_TYPE_SELL,initial_margin_rate_sell,maintenance_margin_rate_sell))
      return;
   
   PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' based on '%s':\n"+
               "  Buy order initial margin rate: %f\n  Buy order maintenance margin rate: %f\n"+
               "  Sell order initial margin rate: %f\n  Sell order maintenance margin rate: %f",
               CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN
               initial_margin_rate_buymaintenance_margin_rate_buyinitial_margin_rate_sellmaintenance_margin_rate_sell);
   
//--- display a hint about the script termination keys on the chart comment
   Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
 
//--- wait for pressing the Esc or Del keys to exit in an endless loop
   while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
     {
      Sleep(16);
      //--- when pressing Del, delete the created custom symbol
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
        {
         if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
            PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         break;
        }
     }
//--- clear the chart before exiting
   Comment("");
   /*
   result:
   The 'EURUSDsymbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.Cwas created:
     Buy order initial margin rate1.000000
     Buy order maintenance margin rate0.000000
     Sell order initial margin rate1.000000
     Sell order maintenance margin rate0.000000
   Custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cbased on 'EURUSD':
     Buy order initial margin rate1.500000
     Buy order maintenance margin rate1.500000
     Sell order initial margin rate1.500000
     Sell order maintenance margin rate1.500000
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a custom symbol, return an error code                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_nameconst string symbol_pathconst string symbol_origin=NULL)
  {
//--- define the name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on
   string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
   
//--- if failed to create a custom symbol and this is not error 5304, report this in the journal
   ResetLastError();
   int error=0;
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_namesymbol_pathorigin))
     {
      error=GetLastError();
      if(error!=5304)
         PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d"symbol_namesymbol_pathoriginerror);
     }
//--- successful
   return(error);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Remove a custom symbol                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
  {
//--- hide the symbol from the Market Watch window
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_namefalse))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d"GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
      
//--- if failed to delete a custom symbol, report this in the journal and return 'false'
   ResetLastError();
   if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"symbol_nameGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return margin ratios                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetSymbolMarginRate(const string symbolconst ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_typedouble &initial_margin_ratedouble &maintenance_margin_rate)
  {
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolInfoMarginRate(symbolorder_typeinitial_margin_ratemaintenance_margin_rate))
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: SymbolInfoMarginRate(%s, %s) failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__symbolEnumToString(order_type), GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }

 

