#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // custom symbol name

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // name of the group, in which a symbol is to be created

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on



#define INITIAL_MARGIN_RATE 1.5 // initial margin rate

#define MAINTENANCE_MARGIN_RATE 1.5 // maintenance margin rate



void OnStart()

{

//--- get the error code when creating a custom symbol

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- if the error code is not 0 (successful symbol creation) and not 5304 (symbol has already been created) - leave

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- get and print in the journal the properties of the symbol the custom one is based on

//--- (initial and maintenance margin rates for Buy and Sell orders)

double initial_margin_rate_buy=0;

double maintenance_margin_rate_buy=0;

double initial_margin_rate_sell=0;

double maintenance_margin_rate_sell=0;



if(!GetSymbolMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, ORDER_TYPE_BUY, initial_margin_rate_buy, maintenance_margin_rate_buy))

return;

if(!GetSymbolMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, ORDER_TYPE_SELL,initial_margin_rate_sell,maintenance_margin_rate_sell))

return;



PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol from which the custom '%s' was created:

"+

" Buy order initial margin rate: %f

Buy order maintenance margin rate: %f

"+

" Sell order initial margin rate: %f

Sell order maintenance margin rate: %f",

CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME,

initial_margin_rate_buy, maintenance_margin_rate_buy, initial_margin_rate_sell, maintenance_margin_rate_sell);



//--- set other values for the custom symbol properties

ResetLastError();

bool res=true;

res &=CustomSymbolSetMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, ORDER_TYPE_BUY, INITIAL_MARGIN_RATE, MAINTENANCE_MARGIN_RATE);

res &=CustomSymbolSetMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, ORDER_TYPE_SELL,INITIAL_MARGIN_RATE, MAINTENANCE_MARGIN_RATE);



//--- if there was an error when setting any of the properties, display an appropriate message in the journal

if(!res)

Print("CustomSymbolSetMarginRate() failed. Error ", GetLastError());



//--- get and print in the journal the modified custom symbol properties

//--- (initial and maintenance margin rates for Buy and Sell orders)

if(!GetSymbolMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, ORDER_TYPE_BUY, initial_margin_rate_buy, maintenance_margin_rate_buy))

return;

if(!GetSymbolMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, ORDER_TYPE_SELL,initial_margin_rate_sell,maintenance_margin_rate_sell))

return;



PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' based on '%s':

"+

" Buy order initial margin rate: %f

Buy order maintenance margin rate: %f

"+

" Sell order initial margin rate: %f

Sell order maintenance margin rate: %f",

CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN,

initial_margin_rate_buy, maintenance_margin_rate_buy, initial_margin_rate_sell, maintenance_margin_rate_sell);



//--- display a hint about the script termination keys on the chart comment

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));



//--- wait for pressing the Esc or Del keys to exit in an endless loop

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- when pressing Del, delete the created custom symbol

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- clear the chart before exiting

Comment("");

/*

result:

The 'EURUSD' symbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created:

Buy order initial margin rate: 1.000000

Buy order maintenance margin rate: 0.000000

Sell order initial margin rate: 1.000000

Sell order maintenance margin rate: 0.000000

Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' based on 'EURUSD':

Buy order initial margin rate: 1.500000

Buy order maintenance margin rate: 1.500000

Sell order initial margin rate: 1.500000

Sell order maintenance margin rate: 1.500000

*/

}

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- define the name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- if failed to create a custom symbol and this is not error 5304, report this in the journal

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- successful

return(error);

}

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- hide the symbol from the Market Watch window

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- if failed to delete a custom symbol, report this in the journal and return 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful

return(true);

}

bool GetSymbolMarginRate(const string symbol, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double &initial_margin_rate, double &maintenance_margin_rate)

{

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolInfoMarginRate(symbol, order_type, initial_margin_rate, maintenance_margin_rate))

{

PrintFormat("%s: SymbolInfoMarginRate(%s, %s) failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, symbol, EnumToString(order_type), GetLastError());

return false;

}

return true;

}