IntegerToString

This function converts value of integer type into a string of a specified length and returns the obtained string.

string IntegerToString(

long number,

int str_len=0,

ushort fill_symbol=' '

);

Parameters

number

[in] Number for conversion.

str_len=0

[in] String length. If the resulting string length is larger than the specified one, the string is not cut off. If it is smaller, filler symbols will be added to the left.

fill_symbol=' '

[in] Filler symbol. By default it is a space.

Return Value

String.

Example:

#define DATA_TOTAL 1001



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- display rows with the index multiple of 100 in the loop by DATA_TOTAL

//--- the string displays the index value in the four-character format

//--- if the string length is less than 4 characters, then the value of the loop index

//--- in the string is preceded by leading zeros

for(int i=0; i<DATA_TOTAL; i++)

{

if(i%100==0)

Print("Converted index value: ",IntegerToString(i,4,'0'));

}

/*

result:

Converted index value: 0000

Converted index value: 0100

Converted index value: 0200

Converted index value: 0300

Converted index value: 0400

Converted index value: 0500

Converted index value: 0600

Converted index value: 0700

Converted index value: 0800

Converted index value: 0900

Converted index value: 1000

*/

}

See also

