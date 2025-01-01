- CharToString
- CharArrayToString
- CharArrayToStruct
- StructToCharArray
- ColorToARGB
- ColorToString
- DoubleToString
- EnumToString
- IntegerToString
- ShortToString
- ShortArrayToString
- TimeToString
- NormalizeDouble
- StringToCharArray
- StringToColor
- StringToDouble
- StringToInteger
- StringToShortArray
- StringToTime
- StringFormat
IntegerToString
This function converts value of integer type into a string of a specified length and returns the obtained string.
string IntegerToString(
Parameters
number
[in] Number for conversion.
str_len=0
[in] String length. If the resulting string length is larger than the specified one, the string is not cut off. If it is smaller, filler symbols will be added to the left.
fill_symbol=' '
[in] Filler symbol. By default it is a space.
Return Value
String.
Example:
#define DATA_TOTAL 1001
