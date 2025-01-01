ArrayIsSeries

The function checks whether an array is a timeseries.

bool ArrayIsSeries(

const void& array[]

);

Parameters

array[]

[in] Checked array.

Return Value

It returns true, if a checked array is an array timeseries, otherwise it returns false. Arrays passed as a parameter to the OnCalculate() function must be checked for the order of accessing the array elements by ArrayGetAsSeries().

Example:

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot Label1

#property indicator_label1 "Label1"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- indicator buffers

double Label1Buffer[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnInit()

{

//--- indicator buffers mapping

SetIndexBuffer(0,Label1Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//---

if(ArrayIsSeries(open))

Print("open[] is timeseries");

else

Print("open[] is not timeseries!!!");

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}

See also

Access to timeseries and indicators