ArrayIsSeries
The function checks whether an array is a timeseries.
bool ArrayIsSeries(
Parameters
array[]
[in] Checked array.
Return Value
It returns true, if a checked array is an array timeseries, otherwise it returns false. Arrays passed as a parameter to the OnCalculate() function must be checked for the order of accessing the array elements by ArrayGetAsSeries().
Example:
#property indicator_chart_window
