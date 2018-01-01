CalendarValueById

Get an event value description by its ID.

bool CalendarValueById(

ulong value_id,

MqlCalendarValue& value

);

Parameters

value_id

[in] Event value ID.

value

[out] MqlCalendarValue type variable for receiving an event description. See the example of handling calendar events.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise - false. To get information about an error, call the GetLastError() function. Possible errors:

4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (general runtime error),

5402 – ERR_CALENDAR_NO_DATA (country is not found),

5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (request time limit exceeded).

Note

All functions for working with the economic calendar use the trade server time (TimeTradeServer). This means that the time in the MqlCalendarValue structure and the time inputs in the CalendarValueHistoryByEvent/CalendarValueHistory functions are set in a trade server timezone, rather than a user's local time.

The MqlCalendarValue structure provides methods for checking and setting values from the actual_value, forecast_value, prev_value and revised_prev_value fields. If no value is specified, the field stores LONG_MIN (-9223372036854775808).

Please note that the values stored in these field are multiplied by one million. It means that when you receive values in MqlCalendarValue using functions CalendarValueById, CalendarValueHistoryByEvent, CalendarValueHistory, CalendarValueLastByEvent and CalendarValueLast, you should check if the field values are equal to LONG_MIN; if a value is specified in a field, then you should divide the value by 1,000,000 in order to get the value. Another method to get the values is to check and to get values using the functions of the MqlCalendarValue structure.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- country code for Japan (ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)

string japan_code="JP";

//--- set the boundaries of the interval we take the events from

datetime date_from=D'01.01.2018'; // take all events from 2018

datetime date_to=0; // 0 means all known events, including the ones that have not occurred yet

//--- get the array of the Japan event values

MqlCalendarValue values[];

int values_count=CalendarValueHistory(values,date_from,date_to,japan_code);

//--- move along the detected event values

if(values_count>0)

{

PrintFormat("Number of values for Japan events: %d",values_count);

//--- delete all "empty" values (actual_value==-9223372036854775808)

for(int i=values_count-1;i>=0;i--)

{

if(values[i].actual_value==-9223372036854775808)

ArrayRemove(values,i,1);

}

PrintFormat("Number of values after deleting empty ones: %d",ArraySize(values));

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Failed to receive events for the country code %s, error %d",

japan_code,GetLastError());

//--- script early completion

return;

}

//--- leave no more than 10 values in the values[] array

if(ArraySize(values)>10)

{

PrintFormat("Reduce the list of values to 10 and display them");

ArrayRemove(values,0,ArraySize(values)-10);

}

ArrayPrint(values);



//--- now let's display how to get an event value description based on the known value_id

for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(values);i++)

{

MqlCalendarValue value;

CalendarValueById(values[i].id,value);

PrintFormat("%d: value_id=%d value=%d impact=%s",

i,values[i].id,value.actual_value,EnumToString(ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT(value.impact_type)));

}

//---

}

/*

Result:

Number of values for Japan events: 1734

Number of values after deleting empty ones: 1017

Reduce the list of values to 10 and display them

[id] [event_id] [time] [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type] [reserved]

[0] 56500 392030004 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.03.01 00:00:00 0 900000 600000 -9223372036854775808 500000 1 0

[1] 56501 392030005 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.03.01 00:00:00 0 700000 700000 -9223372036854775808 700000 0 0

[2] 56502 392030006 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.03.01 00:00:00 0 1100000 1100000 -9223372036854775808 900000 1 0

[3] 56544 392030007 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 0 2300000 2500000 -9223372036854775808 2200000 2 0

[4] 56556 392050002 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 0 1630000 1630000 1610000 1620000 1 0

[5] 55887 392020003 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 0 400000 600000 -9223372036854775808 1300000 2 0

[6] 55888 392020004 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 0 -1800000 -3300000 -9223372036854775808 -2000000 1 0

[7] 55889 392020002 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 0 200000 -2300000 -1800000 300000 2 0

[8] 55948 392020006 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 1 1400000 -3400000 -9223372036854775808 -300000 1 0

[9] 55949 392020007 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 1 -1000000 300000 -9223372036854775808 -100000 2 0

Display brief data on event values based on value_id

0: value_id=56500 value=900000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE

1: value_id=56501 value=700000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA

2: value_id=56502 value=1100000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE

3: value_id=56544 value=2300000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE

4: value_id=56556 value=1630000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE

5: value_id=55887 value=400000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE

6: value_id=55888 value=-1800000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE

7: value_id=55889 value=200000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE

8: value_id=55948 value=1400000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE

9: value_id=55949 value=-1000000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE

*/

See also

CalendarValueHistoryByEvent, CalendarValueHistory, CalendarValueLastByEvent, CalendarValueLast