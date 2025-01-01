Network functions

MQL5 programs can exchange data with remote servers, as well as send push notifications, emails and data via FTP.

For end-user security, the list of allowed IP addresses is implemented on the client terminal side. The list contains IP addresses the MQL5 program is allowed to connect to via the Socket* and WebRequest functions. For example, if the program needs to connect to https://www.someserver.com, this address should be explicitly indicated by a terminal user in the list. An address cannot be added programmatically.

Add an explicit message to the MQL5 program to notify a user of the need for additional configuration. You can do that via #property description, Alert or Print.