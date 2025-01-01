- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
DXBufferCreate
Creates a buffer of a specified type based on a data array.
|
int DXBufferCreate(
Parameters
context
[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().
buffer_type
[in] Buffer type from the ENUM_DX_BUFFER_TYPE enumeration.
data[]
[in] Data for creating a buffer.
start=0
[in] Index of the first element of the array, starting from which the array values are used to create a buffer. By default, the data is taken from the beginning of the array.
count=WHOLE_ARRAY
[in] Number of values. By default, the entire array is used (count=WHOLE_ARRAY).
Return Value
The handle for a created buffer or INVALID_HANDLE in case of an error. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
Note
For the index buffer, the data[] array should be of 'uint' type, while the vertex buffer receives the array of structures describing vertices.
A created handle that is no longer in use should be explicitly released by the DXRelease() function.
|
ID
|
Value
|
Description
|
DX_BUFFER_VERTEX
|
1
|
Vertex buffer
|
DX_BUFFER_INDEX
|
2
|
Index buffer