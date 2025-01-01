- GlobalVariableCheck
- GlobalVariableTime
- GlobalVariableDel
- GlobalVariableGet
- GlobalVariableName
- GlobalVariableSet
- GlobalVariablesFlush
- GlobalVariableTemp
- GlobalVariableSetOnCondition
- GlobalVariablesDeleteAll
- GlobalVariablesTotal
Global Variables of the Client Terminal
There is a group set of functions for working with global variables.
Global variables of the client terminal should not be mixed up with variables declared in the global scope of the mql5 program.
Global variables are kept in the client terminal for 4 weeks since the last access, then they will be deleted automatically. An access to a global variable is not only setting of a new value, but reading of the global variable value, as well.
Global variables of the client terminal are accessible simultaneously from all mql5 programs launched in the client terminal.
Function
Action
Checks the existence of a global variable with the specified name
Returns time of the last accessing the global variable
Deletes a global variable
Returns the value of a global variable
Returns the name of a global variable by its ordinal number in the list of global variables
Sets the new value to a global variable
Forcibly saves contents of all global variables to a disk
Sets the new value to a global variable, that exists only in the current session of the terminal
Sets the new value of the existing global variable by condition
Deletes global variables with the specified prefix in their names
Returns the total number of global variables