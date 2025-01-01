DocumentationSections
Global Variables of the Client Terminal

There is a group set of functions for working with global variables.

Global variables of the client terminal should not be mixed up with variables declared in the global scope of the mql5 program.

Global variables are kept in the client terminal for 4 weeks since the last access, then they will be deleted automatically. An access to a global variable is not only setting of a new value, but reading of the global variable value, as well.

Global variables of the client terminal are accessible simultaneously from all mql5 programs launched in the client terminal.

Function

Action

GlobalVariableCheck

Checks the existence of a global variable with the specified name

GlobalVariableTime

Returns time of the last accessing the global variable

GlobalVariableDel

Deletes a global variable

GlobalVariableGet

Returns the value of a global variable

GlobalVariableName

Returns the name of a global variable by its ordinal number in the list of global variables

GlobalVariableSet

Sets the new value to a global variable

GlobalVariablesFlush

Forcibly saves contents of all global variables to a disk

GlobalVariableTemp

Sets the new value to a global variable, that exists only in the current session of the terminal

GlobalVariableSetOnCondition

Sets the new value of the existing global variable by condition

GlobalVariablesDeleteAll

Deletes global variables with the specified prefix in their names

GlobalVariablesTotal

Returns the total number of global variables