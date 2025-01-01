MQL5 ReferenceStandard Library
Standard Library
This group of chapters contains the technical details of the MQL5 Standard Library and descriptions of all its key components.
MQL5 Standard Library is written in MQL5 and is designed to facilitate writing programs (indicators, scripts, experts) for end users. Library provides convenient access to the most of the internal MQL5 functions.
MQL5 Standard Library is placed in the working directory of the terminal in the 'Include' folder.
|
Section
|
Location
|
Include\Math\
|
Include\OpenCL\
|
Include\
|
Include\Arrays\
|
Include\Generic\
|
Include\Files\
|
Include\Strings\
|
Include\Objects\
|
Include\Canvas\
|
Include\Canvas\
|
Include\Charts\
|
Include\Graphics\
|
Include\Indicators\
|
Include\Trade\
|
Include\Expert\
|
Include\Controls\