DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard Library 

Standard Library

This group of chapters contains the technical details of the MQL5 Standard Library and descriptions of all its key components.

MQL5 Standard Library is written in MQL5 and is designed to facilitate writing programs (indicators, scripts, experts) for end users. Library provides convenient access to the most of the internal MQL5 functions.

MQL5 Standard Library is placed in the working directory of the terminal in the 'Include' folder.

Section

Location

Mathematics

Include\Math\

OpenCL

Include\OpenCL\

Basic Class CObject

Include\

Data Collections

Include\Arrays\

Generic Data Collections

Include\Generic\

Files

Include\Files\

Strings

Include\Strings\

Graphic Objects

Include\Objects\

Custom Graphics

Include\Canvas\

3D Graphics

Include\Canvas\

Price Charts

Include\Charts\

Scientific Charts

Include\Graphics\

Indicators

Include\Indicators\

Trade classes

Include\Trade\

Strategy Modules

Include\Expert\

Panels and Dialogs

Include\Controls\