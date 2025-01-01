SignalInfoSetDouble

Sets the value of double type property of signal copy settings.

bool SignalInfoSetDouble(

ENUM_SIGNAL_INFO_DOUBLE property_id,

double value

);

Parameters

property_id

[in] Signal copy settings property identifier. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_SIGNAL_INFO_DOUBLE enumeration.

value

[in] The value of signal copy settings property.

Return Value

Returns true if property has been changed, otherwise returns false. To read more about the error call GetLastError().