MQL5 ReferenceTrade SignalsSignalInfoSetDouble 

SignalInfoSetDouble

Sets the value of double type property of signal copy settings.

bool  SignalInfoSetDouble(
   ENUM_SIGNAL_INFO_DOUBLE      property_id,     // property identifier
   double                       value            // new value
   );

Parameters

property_id

[in]  Signal copy settings property identifier. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_SIGNAL_INFO_DOUBLE enumeration.

value

[in]  The value of signal copy settings property.

Return Value

Returns true if property has been changed, otherwise returns false. To read more about the error call GetLastError().