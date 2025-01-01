TimeLocal
Returns the local time of a computer, where the client terminal is running. There are 2 variants of the function.
Call without parameters
|
datetime TimeLocal();
Call with MqlDateTime type parameter
|
datetime TimeLocal(
Parameters
dt_struct
[out] Variable of structure type MqlDateTime.
Return Value
Value of datetime type
Note
If the MqlDateTime structure type variable has been passed as a parameter, it is filled accordingly.
To arrange high-resolution counters and timers, use the GetTickCount() function, which produces values in milliseconds.
During testing in the strategy tester, TimeLocal() is always equal to TimeCurrent() simulated server time.
Example:
|
void OnStart()