TimeLocal

Returns the local time of a computer, where the client terminal is running. There are 2 variants of the function.

Call without parameters

datetime TimeLocal();

Call with MqlDateTime type parameter

datetime TimeLocal(

MqlDateTime& dt_struct

);

Parameters

dt_struct

[out] Variable of structure type MqlDateTime.

Return Value

Value of datetime type

Note

If the MqlDateTime structure type variable has been passed as a parameter, it is filled accordingly.

To arrange high-resolution counters and timers, use the GetTickCount() function, which produces values in milliseconds.

During testing in the strategy tester, TimeLocal() is always equal to TimeCurrent() simulated server time.

Example: