ChartIndicatorDelete

Removes an indicator with a specified name from the specified chart window.

bool ChartIndicatorDelete(

long chart_id,

int sub_window

const string indicator_shortname

);

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart ID. 0 denotes the current chart.

sub_window

[in] Number of the chart subwindow. 0 denotes the main chart subwindow.

const indicator_shortname

[in] The short name of the indicator which is set in the INDICATOR_SHORTNAME property with the IndicatorSetString() function. To get the short name of an indicator use the ChartIndicatorName() function.

Return Value

Returns true in case of successful deletion of the indicator. Otherwise it returns false. To get error details use the GetLastError() function.

Note

If two indicators with identical short names exist in the chart subwindow, the first one in a row will be deleted.

If other indicators on this chart are based on the values of the indicator that is being deleted, such indicators will also be deleted.

Do not confuse the indicator short name and the file name that is specified when creating an indicator using functions iCustom() and IndicatorCreate(). If the short name of an indicator is not set explicitly, then the name of the file containing the source code of the indicator will be specified during compilation.

Deletion of an indicator from a chart doesn't mean that its calculation part will be deleted from the terminal memory. To release the indicator handle use the IndicatorRelease() function.

The indicator's short name should be formed correctly. It will be written to the INDICATOR_SHORTNAME property using the IndicatorSetString() function. It is recommended that the short name should contain values of all the input parameters of the indicator, because the indicator to be deleted from the chart by the ChartIndicatorDelete() function is identified by the short name.

Example of deleting an indicator after initialization has failed:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_ChartIndicatorDelete.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- plot Histogram

#property indicator_label1 "Histogram"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- input parameters

input int first_param=1;

input int second_param=2;

input int third_param=3;

input bool wrong_init=true;

//--- indicator buffers

double HistogramBuffer[];

string shortname;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

int res=INIT_SUCCEEDED;

//--- Link the HistogramBuffer array to the indicator buffer

SetIndexBuffer(0,HistogramBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- Construct a short indicator name based on input parameters

shortname=StringFormat("Demo_ChartIndicatorDelete(%d,%d,%d)",

first_param,second_param,third_param);

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,shortname);

//--- If forced completion of an indicator is set, return a non-zero value

if(wrong_init) res=INIT_FAILED;

return(res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- Starting position for working in a loop

int start=prev_calculated-1;

if(start<0) start=0;

//--- Fill in the indicator buffer with values

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

HistogramBuffer[i]=close[i];

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| A handler of the Deinit event |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

PrintFormat("%s: Deinitialization reason code=%d",__FUNCTION__,reason);

if(reason==REASON_INITFAILED)

{

PrintFormat("An indicator with a short name %s (file %s) deletes itself from the chart",shortname,__FILE__);

int window=ChartWindowFind();

bool res=ChartIndicatorDelete(0,window,shortname);

//--- Analyse the result of call of ChartIndicatorDelete()

if(!res)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to delete indicator %s from window #%d. Error code %d",

shortname,window,GetLastError());

}

}

}

See also

ChartIndicatorAdd(), ChartIndicatorName(), ChartIndicatorsTotal(), iCustom(), IndicatorCreate(), IndicatorSetString()