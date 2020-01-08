copy_rates_from

Get bars from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified date.

copy_rates_from(

symbol,

timeframe,

date_from,

count

)

Parameters

symbol

[in] Financial instrument name, for example, "EURUSD". Required unnamed parameter.

timeframe

[in] Timeframe the bars are requested for. Set by a value from the TIMEFRAME enumeration. Required unnamed parameter.

date_from

[in] Date of opening of the first bar from the requested sample. Set by the 'datetime' object or as a number of seconds elapsed since 1970.01.01. Required unnamed parameter.

count

[in] Number of bars to receive. Required unnamed parameter.

Return Value

Returns bars as the numpy array with the named time, open, high, low, close, tick_volume, spread and real_volume columns. Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().

Note

See the CopyRates() function for more information.

Only data whose date is less than (earlier) or equal to the date specified will be returned. It means, the open time of any bar is always less or equal to the specified one.

MetaTrader 5 terminal provides bars only within a history available to a user on charts. The number of bars available to users is set in the "Max. bars in chart" parameter.

When creating the 'datetime' object, Python uses the local time zone, while MetaTrader 5 stores tick and bar open time in UTC time zone (without the shift). Therefore, 'datetime' should be created in UTC time for executing functions that use time. Data received from the MetaTrader 5 terminal has UTC time.

TIMEFRAME is an enumeration with possible chart period values

ID Description TIMEFRAME_M1 1 minute TIMEFRAME_M2 2 minutes TIMEFRAME_M3 3 minutes TIMEFRAME_M4 4 minutes TIMEFRAME_M5 5 minutes TIMEFRAME_M6 6 minutes TIMEFRAME_M10 10 minutes TIMEFRAME_M12 12 minutes TIMEFRAME_M12 15 minutes TIMEFRAME_M20 20 minutes TIMEFRAME_M30 30 minutes TIMEFRAME_H1 1 hour TIMEFRAME_H2 2 hours TIMEFRAME_H3 3 hours TIMEFRAME_H4 4 hours TIMEFRAME_H6 6 hours TIMEFRAME_H8 8 hours TIMEFRAME_H12 12 hours TIMEFRAME_D1 1 day TIMEFRAME_W1 1 week TIMEFRAME_MN1 1 month

Example:

from datetime import datetime

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# import the 'pandas' module for displaying data obtained in the tabular form

import pandas as pd

pd.set_option('display.max_columns', 500) # number of columns to be displayed

pd.set_option('display.width', 1500) # max table width to display

# import pytz module for working with time zone

import pytz



# establish connection to MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# set time zone to UTC

timezone = pytz.timezone("Etc/UTC")

# create 'datetime' object in UTC time zone to avoid the implementation of a local time zone offset

utc_from = datetime(2020, 1, 10, tzinfo=timezone)

# get 10 EURUSD H4 bars starting from 01.10.2020 in UTC time zone

rates = mt5.copy_rates_from("EURUSD", mt5.TIMEFRAME_H4, utc_from, 10)



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()

# display each element of obtained data in a new line

print("Display obtained data 'as is'")

for rate in rates:

print(rate)



# create DataFrame out of the obtained data

rates_frame = pd.DataFrame(rates)

# convert time in seconds into the datetime format

rates_frame['time']=pd.to_datetime(rates_frame['time'], unit='s')



# display data

print("

Display dataframe with data")

print(rates_frame)





Result:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29



Display obtained data 'as is'

(1578484800, 1.11382, 1.11385, 1.1111, 1.11199, 9354, 1, 0)

(1578499200, 1.11199, 1.11308, 1.11086, 1.11179, 10641, 1, 0)

(1578513600, 1.11178, 1.11178, 1.11016, 1.11053, 4806, 1, 0)

(1578528000, 1.11053, 1.11193, 1.11033, 1.11173, 3480, 1, 0)

(1578542400, 1.11173, 1.11189, 1.11126, 1.11182, 2236, 1, 0)

(1578556800, 1.11181, 1.11203, 1.10983, 1.10993, 7984, 1, 0)

(1578571200, 1.10994, 1.11173, 1.10965, 1.11148, 7406, 1, 0)

(1578585600, 1.11149, 1.11149, 1.10923, 1.11046, 7468, 1, 0)

(1578600000, 1.11046, 1.11097, 1.11033, 1.11051, 3450, 1, 0)

(1578614400, 1.11051, 1.11093, 1.11017, 1.11041, 2448, 1, 0)



Display dataframe with data

time open high low close tick_volume spread real_volume

0 2020-01-08 12:00:00 1.11382 1.11385 1.11110 1.11199 9354 1 0

1 2020-01-08 16:00:00 1.11199 1.11308 1.11086 1.11179 10641 1 0

2 2020-01-08 20:00:00 1.11178 1.11178 1.11016 1.11053 4806 1 0

3 2020-01-09 00:00:00 1.11053 1.11193 1.11033 1.11173 3480 1 0

4 2020-01-09 04:00:00 1.11173 1.11189 1.11126 1.11182 2236 1 0

5 2020-01-09 08:00:00 1.11181 1.11203 1.10983 1.10993 7984 1 0

6 2020-01-09 12:00:00 1.10994 1.11173 1.10965 1.11148 7406 1 0

7 2020-01-09 16:00:00 1.11149 1.11149 1.10923 1.11046 7468 1 0

8 2020-01-09 20:00:00 1.11046 1.11097 1.11033 1.11051 3450 1 0

9 2020-01-10 00:00:00 1.11051 1.11093 1.11017 1.11041 2448 1 0

See also

CopyRates, copy_rates_from_pos, copy_rates_range, copy_ticks_from, copy_ticks_range