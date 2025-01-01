TimeGMT
Returns the GMT, which is calculated taking into account the DST switch by the local time on the computer where the client terminal is running. There are 2 variants of the function.
Call without parameters
|
datetime TimeGMT();
Call with MqlDateTime type parameter
|
datetime TimeGMT(
Parameters
dt_struct
[out] Variable of structure type MqlDateTime.
Return Value
Value of datetime type
Note
If the MqlDateTime structure type variable has been passed as a parameter, it is filled accordingly.
To arrange high-resolution counters and timers, use the GetTickCount() function, which produces values in milliseconds.
During testing in the strategy tester, TimeGMT() is always equal to TimeTradeServer() simulated server time.
Example:
|
void OnStart()