DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceDate and TimeTimeGMT 

TimeGMT

Returns the GMT, which is calculated taking into account the DST switch by the local time on the computer where the client terminal is running. There are 2 variants of the function.

Call without parameters

datetime  TimeGMT();

Call with MqlDateTime type parameter

datetime  TimeGMT(
   MqlDateTime&  dt_struct      // Variable of structure type
   );

Parameters

dt_struct

[out]  Variable of structure type MqlDateTime.

Return Value

Value of datetime type

Note

If the MqlDateTime structure type variable has been passed as a parameter, it is filled accordingly.

To arrange high-resolution counters and timers, use the GetTickCount() function, which produces values in milliseconds.

During testing in the strategy tester, TimeGMT() is always equal to TimeTradeServer() simulated server time.

Example:

void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare the MqlDateTime variable to be filled with date/time data and get the PC local time and GMT
   MqlDateTime tm={};
   datetime    time1=TimeLocal();            // first form of call: PC local time
   datetime    time2=TimeGMT(tm);            // second form of call: GMT calculated from the PC local time with filling the MqlDateTime structure
   int         shift=int(time1-time2)/3600;  // local time offset relative to GMT
   
//--- display local time and GMT with the data of the filled MqlDateTime structure in the log
   PrintFormat("Time Local: %s\nTime GMT: %s\n- Year: %u\n- Month: %02u\n- Day: %02u\n"+
               "- Hour: %02u\n- Min: %02u\n- Sec: %02u\n- Day of Year: %03u\n- Day of Week: %u (%s)\nLocal time offset relative to GMT: %+d",
               (string)time1, (string)time2tm.yeartm.montm.daytm.hourtm.mintm.sectm.day_of_yeartm.day_of_week,
               EnumToString((ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)tm.day_of_week), shift);
   /*
   result:
   Time Local2024.04.18 19:37:23
   Time GMT2024.04.18 12:37:23
   - Year2024
   - Month04
   - Day18
   - Hour12
   - Min37
   - Sec23
   - Day of Year108
   - Day of Week4 (THURSDAY)
   Local time offset relative to GMT: +7
   */
  }