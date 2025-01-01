DXShaderSet

Sets a shader for rendering.

bool DXShaderSet(

int context,

int shader

);

Parameters

context

[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

shader

[in] Handle of a shader created in DXShaderCreate().

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

Several types of shaders can simultaneously be used for rendering (vertex, geometry and pixel ones).