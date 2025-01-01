MQL5 ReferenceWorking with DirectXDXShaderSet
DXShaderSet
Sets a shader for rendering.
bool DXShaderSet(
Parameters
context
[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().
shader
[in] Handle of a shader created in DXShaderCreate().
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
Note
Several types of shaders can simultaneously be used for rendering (vertex, geometry and pixel ones).