DXShaderSet 

DXShaderSet

Sets a shader for rendering.

bool  DXShaderSet(
   int  context,      // graphic context handle
   int  shader        // shader handle
   );

Parameters

context

[in]  Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

shader

[in]  Handle of a shader created in DXShaderCreate().

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

Several types of shaders can simultaneously be used for rendering (vertex, geometry and pixel ones).