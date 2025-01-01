|
#define WIDTH 50 // rectangle width in bars
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- get the current chart ID and set the graphical object name
long chart_id = ChartID();
string obj_name = MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_RectLabel";
//--- get two rectangle time coordinates
datetime time1 = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, WIDTH);
datetime time2 = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0);
if(time1==0 || time2==0)
{
Print("Error getting time ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- get the maximum and minimum prices in the range of the rectangle width
double price1 = HighestHigh(_Symbol, _Period, 0, WIDTH);
double price2 = LowestLow(_Symbol, _Period, 0, WIDTH);
if(price1==EMPTY_VALUE || price2==EMPTY_VALUE)
return;
//--- create a rectangle object
Print("Create a wheat-colored rectangle");
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_id, obj_name, OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0, time1, price1, time2, price2))
{
Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- fill the rectangle with the original color
ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_FILL, true);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_BACK, true);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrWheat);
ChartRedraw();
//--- wait a second, fill the rectangle with the DodgerBlue color and update the chart
Sleep(1000);
Print("Change color to DodgerBlue");
ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrDodgerBlue);
ChartRedraw();
//--- wait a second, fill the rectangle with the LimeGreen color and update the chart
Sleep(1000);
Print("Change color to LimeGreen");
ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrLimeGreen);
ChartRedraw();
//--- wait a second, fill the rectangle with the OrangeRed color and update the chart
Sleep(1000);
Print("Change color to OrangeRed");
ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrOrangeRed);
ChartRedraw();
//--- wait a second, fill the rectangle with the Wheat color and update the chart
Sleep(1000);
Print("Reset color to original");
ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrWheat);
ChartRedraw();
//--- after three seconds, remove the object from the chart
Sleep(3000);
Print("Delete the rectangle");
ObjectDelete(chart_id, obj_name);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the maximum High in the specified range of bars |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double HighestHigh(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint start, const uint count)
{
ResetLastError();
int index=iHighest(symbol, timeframe, MODE_HIGH, count, start);
if(index==-1)
{
PrintFormat("%s: iHighest() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(EMPTY_VALUE);
}
GetLastError();
double price=iHigh(symbol, timeframe, index);
if(price==0)
{
PrintFormat("%s: iHigh() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(EMPTY_VALUE);
}
return(price);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the minimum Low in the specified range of bars |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double LowestLow(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint start, const uint count)
{
ResetLastError();
int index=iLowest(symbol, timeframe, MODE_LOW, count, start);
if(index==-1)
{
PrintFormat("%s: iLowest() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(EMPTY_VALUE);
}
GetLastError();
double price=iLow(symbol, timeframe, index);
if(price==0)
{
PrintFormat("%s: iLow() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(EMPTY_VALUE);
}
return(price);
}