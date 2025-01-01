#define WIDTH 50 // rectangle width in bars



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the current chart ID and set the graphical object name

long chart_id = ChartID();

string obj_name = MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_RectLabel";



//--- get two rectangle time coordinates

datetime time1 = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, WIDTH);

datetime time2 = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0);

if(time1==0 || time2==0)

{

Print("Error getting time ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- get the maximum and minimum prices in the range of the rectangle width

double price1 = HighestHigh(_Symbol, _Period, 0, WIDTH);

double price2 = LowestLow(_Symbol, _Period, 0, WIDTH);

if(price1==EMPTY_VALUE || price2==EMPTY_VALUE)

return;



//--- create a rectangle object

Print("Create a wheat-colored rectangle");

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_id, obj_name, OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0, time1, price1, time2, price2))

{

Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- fill the rectangle with the original color

ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_FILL, true);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_BACK, true);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrWheat);

ChartRedraw();



//--- wait a second, fill the rectangle with the DodgerBlue color and update the chart

Sleep(1000);

Print("Change color to DodgerBlue");

ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrDodgerBlue);

ChartRedraw();



//--- wait a second, fill the rectangle with the LimeGreen color and update the chart

Sleep(1000);

Print("Change color to LimeGreen");

ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrLimeGreen);

ChartRedraw();



//--- wait a second, fill the rectangle with the OrangeRed color and update the chart

Sleep(1000);

Print("Change color to OrangeRed");

ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrOrangeRed);

ChartRedraw();



//--- wait a second, fill the rectangle with the Wheat color and update the chart

Sleep(1000);

Print("Reset color to original");

ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrWheat);

ChartRedraw();



//--- after three seconds, remove the object from the chart

Sleep(3000);

Print("Delete the rectangle");

ObjectDelete(chart_id, obj_name);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the maximum High in the specified range of bars |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double HighestHigh(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint start, const uint count)

{

ResetLastError();

int index=iHighest(symbol, timeframe, MODE_HIGH, count, start);

if(index==-1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: iHighest() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(EMPTY_VALUE);

}

GetLastError();

double price=iHigh(symbol, timeframe, index);

if(price==0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: iHigh() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(EMPTY_VALUE);

}

return(price);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the minimum Low in the specified range of bars |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double LowestLow(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint start, const uint count)

{

ResetLastError();

int index=iLowest(symbol, timeframe, MODE_LOW, count, start);

if(index==-1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: iLowest() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(EMPTY_VALUE);

}

GetLastError();

double price=iLow(symbol, timeframe, index);

if(price==0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: iLow() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(EMPTY_VALUE);

}

return(price);

}