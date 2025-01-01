DocumentationSections
Returns the price coordinate corresponding to the chart point the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to.

double  ChartPriceOnDropped();

Return Value

Value of double type.

Example:

   double p=ChartPriceOnDropped();
   Print("ChartPriceOnDropped() = ",p);

See also

ChartXOnDropped, ChartYOnDropped