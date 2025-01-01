MQL5 ReferenceCommon FunctionsDebugBreak
DebugBreak
It is a program breakpoint in debugging.
|
void DebugBreak();
Return Value
No return value.
Note
Execution of an MQL5 program is interrupted only if a program is started in a debugging mode. The function can be used for viewing values of variables and/or for further step-by-step execution.
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+