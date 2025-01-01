The predefined Variables

For each executable mql5-program a set of predefined variables is supported, which reflect the state of the current price chart by the moment a mql5-program (Expert Advisor, script or custom indicator) is started.

Values of predefined variables are set by the client terminal before a mql5-program is started. Predefined variables are constant and cannot be changed from a mql5-program. As exception, there is a special variable _LastError, which can be reset to 0 by the ResetLastError function.

Variable Value _AppliedTo The _AppliedTo variable allows finding out the type of data, used for indicator calculation _Digits Number of decimal places _Point Size of the current symbol point in the quote currency _LastError The last error code _Period Timeframe of the current chart _RandomSeed Current status of the generator of pseudo-random integers _StopFlag Program stop flag _Symbol Symbol name of the current chart _UninitReason Uninitialization reason code _IsX64 The _IsX64 variable allows finding out the bit version of the terminal, in which an MQL5 application is running

Predefined variables cannot be defined in a library. A library uses such variables that are defined in program from which this library is called.