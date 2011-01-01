//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_iGator.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"

#property description "of indicator buffers for the iGator technical indicator."

#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"

#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."

#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."

#property description "All other parameters are as in a standard Gator Oscillator."



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 4

#property indicator_plots 2

//--- drawing GatorUp

#property indicator_label1 "GatorUp"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM

#property indicator_color1 clrGreen, clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- drawing GatorDown

#property indicator_label2 "GatorDown"

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM

#property indicator_color2 clrGreen, clrRed

#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width2 1

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Enumeration of the methods of handle creation |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

enum Creation

{

Call_iGator, // use iGator

Call_IndicatorCreate // use IndicatorCreate

};

//--- input parameters

input Creation type=Call_iGator; // type of the function

input string symbol=" "; // symbol

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // timeframe

input int jaw_period=13; // period of the Jaw line

input int jaw_shift=8; // shift of the Jaw line

input int teeth_period=8; // period of the Teeth line

input int teeth_shift=5; // shift of the Teeth line

input int lips_period=5; // period of the Lips line

input int lips_shift=3; // shift of the Lips line

input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_method=MODE_SMMA; // method of averaging of the Alligator lines

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_MEDIAN;// type of price used for calculation of Alligator

//--- indicator buffers

double GatorUpBuffer[];

double GatorUpColors[];

double GatorDownBuffer[];

double GatorDownColors[];

//--- variable for storing the handle of the iGator indicator

int handle;

//--- variable for storing

string name=symbol;

//--- name of the indicator on a chart

string short_name;

//--- shift values for the upper and lower histograms

int shift;

//--- we will keep the number of values in the Gator Oscillator indicator

int bars_calculated=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- assignment of arrays to indicator buffers

SetIndexBuffer(0,GatorUpBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,GatorUpColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

SetIndexBuffer(2,GatorDownBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,GatorDownColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

/*

All the shifts specified in the parameters refer to the Alligator indicator on the basis which the Gator Oscillator is drawn!

That's is why they don't move the Gator indicator itself, but they move the Alligator lines,

which values are used for calculation of the Gator Oscillator!

*/

//--- let's calculate the shift for the upper and lower histograms, that is equal to the difference between the Jaw line and the Teeth line

shift=MathMin(jaw_shift,teeth_shift);

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,shift);

//--- despite the indicator contains two histograms, the same shift is used - this is the implementation of the iGator indicator

PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,shift);



//--- determine the symbol the indicator is drawn for

name=symbol;

//--- delete spaces to the right and to the left

StringTrimRight(name);

StringTrimLeft(name);

//--- if it results in zero length of the 'name' string

if(StringLen(name)==0)

{

//--- take the symbol of the chart the indicator is attached to

name=_Symbol;

}

//--- create handle of the indicator

if(type==Call_iGator)

handle=iGator(name,period,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,

lips_period,lips_shift,MA_method,applied_price);

else

{

//--- fill the structure with parameters of the indicator

MqlParam pars[8];

//--- periods and shifts of the Alligator lines

pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[0].integer_value=jaw_period;

pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[1].integer_value=jaw_shift;

pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[2].integer_value=teeth_period;

pars[3].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[3].integer_value=teeth_shift;

pars[4].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[4].integer_value=lips_period;

pars[5].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[5].integer_value=lips_shift;

//--- type of smoothing

pars[6].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[6].integer_value=MA_method;

//--- type of price

pars[7].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[7].integer_value=applied_price;

//--- create handle

handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_GATOR,8,pars);

}

//--- if the handle is not created

if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- tell about the failure and output the error code

PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iGator indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",

name,

EnumToString(period),

GetLastError());

//--- the indicator is stopped early

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- show the symbol/timeframe the Gator Oscillator indicator is calculated for

short_name=StringFormat("iGator(%s/%s, %d, %d ,%d, %d, %d, %d)",name,EnumToString(period),

jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift);

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);

//--- normal initialization of the indicator

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- number of values copied from the iGator indicator

int values_to_copy;

//--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator

int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);

if(calculated<=0)

{

PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());

return(0);

}

//--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iGator indicator changed

//---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history)

if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)

{

//--- if the GatorUpBuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iGator indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything

//--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers

if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;

else values_to_copy=calculated;

}

else

{

//--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate()

//--- for calculation not more than one bar is added

values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;

}

//--- fill the arrays with values of the Gator Oscillator indicator

//--- if FillArraysFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation

if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(GatorUpBuffer,GatorUpColors,GatorDownBuffer,GatorDownColors,

shift,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);

//--- form the message

string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",

TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),

short_name,

values_to_copy);

//--- display the service message on the chart

Comment(comm);

//--- memorize the number of values in the Gator Oscillator indicator

bars_calculated=calculated;

//--- return the prev_calculated value for the next call

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Filling indicator buffers from the iGator indicator |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &ups_buffer[], // indicator buffer for the upper histogram

double &up_color_buffer[], // indicator buffer for price indexes of the upper histogram

double &downs_buffer[], // indicator buffer for the lower histogram

double &downs_color_buffer[], // indicator buffer for price indexes of the lower histogram

int u_shift, // shift for the upper and lower histogram

int ind_handle, // handle of the iGator indicator

int amount // number of copied values

)

{

//--- reset error code

ResetLastError();

//--- fill a part of the GatorUpBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,-u_shift,amount,ups_buffer)<0)

{

//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code

PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iGator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated

return(false);

}



//--- fill a part of the GatorUpColors array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 1

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,-u_shift,amount,up_color_buffer)<0)

{

//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code

PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iGator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated

return(false);

}



//--- fill a part of the GatorDownBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 2

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,2,-u_shift,amount,downs_buffer)<0)

{

//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code

PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iGator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated

return(false);

}



//--- fill a part of the GatorDownColors array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 3

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,3,-u_shift,amount,downs_color_buffer)<0)

{

//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code

PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iGator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated

return(false);

}

//--- everything is fine

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Indicator deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

IndicatorRelease(handle);

//--- clear the chart after deleting the indicator

Comment("");

}