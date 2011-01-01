|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_iGator.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"
#property description "of indicator buffers for the iGator technical indicator."
#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"
#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."
#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."
#property description "All other parameters are as in a standard Gator Oscillator."
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots 2
//--- drawing GatorUp
#property indicator_label1 "GatorUp"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color1 clrGreen, clrRed
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- drawing GatorDown
#property indicator_label2 "GatorDown"
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color2 clrGreen, clrRed
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2 1
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enumeration of the methods of handle creation |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
{
Call_iGator, // use iGator
Call_IndicatorCreate // use IndicatorCreate
};
//--- input parameters
input Creation type=Call_iGator; // type of the function
input string symbol=" "; // symbol
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // timeframe
input int jaw_period=13; // period of the Jaw line
input int jaw_shift=8; // shift of the Jaw line
input int teeth_period=8; // period of the Teeth line
input int teeth_shift=5; // shift of the Teeth line
input int lips_period=5; // period of the Lips line
input int lips_shift=3; // shift of the Lips line
input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_method=MODE_SMMA; // method of averaging of the Alligator lines
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_MEDIAN;// type of price used for calculation of Alligator
//--- indicator buffers
double GatorUpBuffer[];
double GatorUpColors[];
double GatorDownBuffer[];
double GatorDownColors[];
//--- variable for storing the handle of the iGator indicator
int handle;
//--- variable for storing
string name=symbol;
//--- name of the indicator on a chart
string short_name;
//--- shift values for the upper and lower histograms
int shift;
//--- we will keep the number of values in the Gator Oscillator indicator
int bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- assignment of arrays to indicator buffers
SetIndexBuffer(0,GatorUpBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,GatorUpColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
SetIndexBuffer(2,GatorDownBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(3,GatorDownColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
/*
All the shifts specified in the parameters refer to the Alligator indicator on the basis which the Gator Oscillator is drawn!
That's is why they don't move the Gator indicator itself, but they move the Alligator lines,
which values are used for calculation of the Gator Oscillator!
*/
//--- let's calculate the shift for the upper and lower histograms, that is equal to the difference between the Jaw line and the Teeth line
shift=MathMin(jaw_shift,teeth_shift);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,shift);
//--- despite the indicator contains two histograms, the same shift is used - this is the implementation of the iGator indicator
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,shift);
//--- determine the symbol the indicator is drawn for
name=symbol;
//--- delete spaces to the right and to the left
StringTrimRight(name);
StringTrimLeft(name);
//--- if it results in zero length of the 'name' string
if(StringLen(name)==0)
{
//--- take the symbol of the chart the indicator is attached to
name=_Symbol;
}
//--- create handle of the indicator
if(type==Call_iGator)
handle=iGator(name,period,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,
lips_period,lips_shift,MA_method,applied_price);
else
{
//--- fill the structure with parameters of the indicator
MqlParam pars[8];
//--- periods and shifts of the Alligator lines
pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[0].integer_value=jaw_period;
pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[1].integer_value=jaw_shift;
pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[2].integer_value=teeth_period;
pars[3].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[3].integer_value=teeth_shift;
pars[4].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[4].integer_value=lips_period;
pars[5].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[5].integer_value=lips_shift;
//--- type of smoothing
pars[6].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[6].integer_value=MA_method;
//--- type of price
pars[7].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[7].integer_value=applied_price;
//--- create handle
handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_GATOR,8,pars);
}
//--- if the handle is not created
if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- tell about the failure and output the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iGator indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
name,
EnumToString(period),
GetLastError());
//--- the indicator is stopped early
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- show the symbol/timeframe the Gator Oscillator indicator is calculated for
short_name=StringFormat("iGator(%s/%s, %d, %d ,%d, %d, %d, %d)",name,EnumToString(period),
jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift);
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- normal initialization of the indicator
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- number of values copied from the iGator indicator
int values_to_copy;
//--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator
int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
if(calculated<=0)
{
PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
return(0);
}
//--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iGator indicator changed
//---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history)
if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
{
//--- if the GatorUpBuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iGator indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything
//--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers
if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
else values_to_copy=calculated;
}
else
{
//--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate()
//--- for calculation not more than one bar is added
values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
}
//--- fill the arrays with values of the Gator Oscillator indicator
//--- if FillArraysFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation
if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(GatorUpBuffer,GatorUpColors,GatorDownBuffer,GatorDownColors,
shift,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- form the message
string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",
TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
short_name,
values_to_copy);
//--- display the service message on the chart
Comment(comm);
//--- memorize the number of values in the Gator Oscillator indicator
bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- return the prev_calculated value for the next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Filling indicator buffers from the iGator indicator |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &ups_buffer[], // indicator buffer for the upper histogram
double &up_color_buffer[], // indicator buffer for price indexes of the upper histogram
double &downs_buffer[], // indicator buffer for the lower histogram
double &downs_color_buffer[], // indicator buffer for price indexes of the lower histogram
int u_shift, // shift for the upper and lower histogram
int ind_handle, // handle of the iGator indicator
int amount // number of copied values
)
{
//--- reset error code
ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the GatorUpBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index
if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,-u_shift,amount,ups_buffer)<0)
{
//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iGator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
return(false);
}
//--- fill a part of the GatorUpColors array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 1
if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,-u_shift,amount,up_color_buffer)<0)
{
//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iGator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
return(false);
}
//--- fill a part of the GatorDownBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 2
if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,2,-u_shift,amount,downs_buffer)<0)
{
//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iGator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
return(false);
}
//--- fill a part of the GatorDownColors array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 3
if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,3,-u_shift,amount,downs_color_buffer)<0)
{
//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iGator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
return(false);
}
//--- everything is fine
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
IndicatorRelease(handle);
//--- clear the chart after deleting the indicator
Comment("");
}