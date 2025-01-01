Trade Operation Types

Trading is done by sending orders to open positions using the OrderSend() function, as well as to place, modify or delete pending orders. Each trade order refers to the type of the requested operation. Trading operations are described in the ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS enumeration.

ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS

Identifier Description TRADE_ACTION_DEAL Place a trade order for an immediate execution with the specified parameters (market order) TRADE_ACTION_PENDING Place a trade order for the execution under specified conditions (pending order) TRADE_ACTION_SLTP Modify Stop Loss and Take Profit values of an opened position TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY Modify the parameters of the order placed previously TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE Delete the pending order placed previously TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY Close a position by an opposite one



Example of the TRADE_ACTION_DEAL trade operation for opening a Buy position:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Opening Buy position |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request

MqlTradeRequest request={};

MqlTradeResult result={};

//--- parameters of request

request.action =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // type of trade operation

request.symbol =Symbol(); // symbol

request.volume =0.1; // volume of 0.1 lot

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY; // order type

request.price =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); // price for opening

request.deviation=5; // allowed deviation from the price

request.magic =EXPERT_MAGIC; // MagicNumber of the order

//--- send the request

if(!OrderSend(request,result))

PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code

//--- information about the operation

PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



Example of the TRADE_ACTION_DEAL trade operation for opening a Sell position:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Opening Sell position |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request

MqlTradeRequest request={};

MqlTradeResult result={};

//--- parameters of request

request.action =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // type of trade operation

request.symbol =Symbol(); // symbol

request.volume =0.2; // volume of 0.2 lot

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL; // order type

request.price =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); // price for opening

request.deviation=5; // allowed deviation from the price

request.magic =EXPERT_MAGIC; // MagicNumber of the order

//--- send the request

if(!OrderSend(request,result))

PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code

//--- information about the operation

PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



Example of the TRADE_ACTION_DEAL trade operation for closing positions:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Closing all positions |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request

MqlTradeRequest request;

MqlTradeResult result;

int total=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions

//--- iterate over all open positions

for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)

{

//--- parameters of the order

ulong position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i); // ticket of the position

string position_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); // symbol

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places

ulong magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); // MagicNumber of the position

double volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); // volume of the position

ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); // type of the position

//--- output information about the position

PrintFormat("#%I64u %s %s %.2f %s [%I64d]",

position_ticket,

position_symbol,

EnumToString(type),

volume,

DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits),

magic);

//--- if the MagicNumber matches

if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC)

{

//--- zeroing the request and result values

ZeroMemory(request);

ZeroMemory(result);

//--- setting the operation parameters

request.action =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // type of trade operation

request.position =position_ticket; // ticket of the position

request.symbol =position_symbol; // symbol

request.volume =volume; // volume of the position

request.deviation=5; // allowed deviation from the price

request.magic =EXPERT_MAGIC; // MagicNumber of the position

//--- set the price and order type depending on the position type

if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)

{

request.price=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_BID);

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL;

}

else

{

request.price=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY;

}

//--- output information about the closure

PrintFormat("Close #%I64d %s %s",position_ticket,position_symbol,EnumToString(type));

//--- send the request

if(!OrderSend(request,result))

PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code

//--- information about the operation

PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);

//---

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



Example of the TRADE_ACTION_PENDING trade operation for placing a pending order:

#property description "Example of placing pending orders"

#property script_show_inputs

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert

input ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT; // order type

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Placing pending orders |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request

MqlTradeRequest request={};

MqlTradeResult result={};

//--- parameters to place a pending order

request.action =TRADE_ACTION_PENDING; // type of trade operation

request.symbol =Symbol(); // symbol

request.volume =0.1; // volume of 0.1 lot

request.deviation=2; // allowed deviation from the price

request.magic =EXPERT_MAGIC; // MagicNumber of the order

int offset = 50; // offset from the current price to place the order, in points

double price; // order triggering price

double point=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT); // value of point

int digits=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places (precision)

//--- checking the type of operation

if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)

{

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT; // order type

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)-offset*point; // price for opening

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT)

{

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT; // order type

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)+offset*point; // price for opening

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)

{

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP; // order type

price =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)+offset*point; // price for opening

request.price=NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)

{

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP; // order type

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)-offset*point; // price for opening

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else Alert("This example is only for placing pending orders"); // if not pending order is selected

//--- send the request

if(!OrderSend(request,result))

PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code

//--- information about the operation

PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



Example of the TRADE_ACTION_SLTP trade operation for modifying the Stop Loss and Take Profit values of an open position:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Modification of Stop Loss and Take Profit of position |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request

MqlTradeRequest request;

MqlTradeResult result;

int total=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions

//--- iterate over all open positions

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- parameters of the order

ulong position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);// ticket of the position

string position_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); // symbol

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places

ulong magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); // MagicNumber of the position

double volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); // volume of the position

double sl=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL); // Stop Loss of the position

double tp=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP); // Take Profit of the position

ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); // type of the position

//--- output information about the position

PrintFormat("#%I64u %s %s %.2f %s sl: %s tp: %s [%I64d]",

position_ticket,

position_symbol,

EnumToString(type),

volume,

DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits),

DoubleToString(sl,digits),

DoubleToString(tp,digits),

magic);

//--- if the MagicNumber matches, Stop Loss and Take Profit are not defined

if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC && sl==0 && tp==0)

{

//--- calculate the current price levels

double price=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);

double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_BID);

double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);

int stop_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);

double price_level;

//--- if the minimum allowed offset distance in points from the current close price is not set

if(stop_level<=0)

stop_level=150; // set the offset distance of 150 points from the current close price

else

stop_level+=50; // set the offset distance to (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL + 50) points for reliability



//--- calculation and rounding of the Stop Loss and Take Profit values

price_level=stop_level*SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);

if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)

{

sl=NormalizeDouble(bid-price_level,digits);

tp=NormalizeDouble(ask+price_level,digits);

}

else

{

sl=NormalizeDouble(ask+price_level,digits);

tp=NormalizeDouble(bid-price_level,digits);

}

//--- zeroing the request and result values

ZeroMemory(request);

ZeroMemory(result);

//--- setting the operation parameters

request.action =TRADE_ACTION_SLTP; // type of trade operation

request.position=position_ticket; // ticket of the position

request.symbol=position_symbol; // symbol

request.sl =sl; // Stop Loss of the position

request.tp =tp; // Take Profit of the position

request.magic=EXPERT_MAGIC; // MagicNumber of the position

//--- output information about the modification

PrintFormat("Modify #%I64d %s %s",position_ticket,position_symbol,EnumToString(type));

//--- send the request

if(!OrderSend(request,result))

PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code

//--- information about the operation

PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



Example of the TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY trade operation for modifying the price levels of pending orders:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Modification of pending orders |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request

MqlTradeRequest request={};

MqlTradeResult result={};

int total=OrdersTotal(); // total number of placed pending orders

//--- iterate over all placed pending orders

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- parameters of the order

ulong order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i); // order ticket

string order_symbol=Symbol(); // symbol

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(order_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places

ulong magic=OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC); // MagicNumber of the order

double volume=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT); // current volume of the order

double sl=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL); // current Stop Loss of the order

double tp=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP); // current Take Profit of the order

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE); // type of the order

int offset = 50; // offset from the current price to place the order, in points

double price; // order triggering price

double point=SymbolInfoDouble(order_symbol,SYMBOL_POINT); // value of point

//--- output information about the order

PrintFormat("#%I64u %s %s %.2f %s sl: %s tp: %s [%I64d]",

order_ticket,

order_symbol,

EnumToString(type),

volume,

DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits),

DoubleToString(sl,digits),

DoubleToString(tp,digits),

magic);

//--- if the MagicNumber matches, Stop Loss and Take Profit are not defined

if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC && sl==0 && tp==0)

{

request.action=TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY; // type of trade operation

request.order = OrderGetTicket(i); // order ticket

request.symbol =Symbol(); // symbol

request.deviation=5; // allowed deviation from the price

//--- setting the price level, Take Profit and Stop Loss of the order depending on its type

if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)

{

price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)-offset*point;

request.tp = NormalizeDouble(price+offset*point,digits);

request.sl = NormalizeDouble(price-offset*point,digits);

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT)

{

price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)+offset*point;

request.tp = NormalizeDouble(price-offset*point,digits);

request.sl = NormalizeDouble(price+offset*point,digits);

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)

{

price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)+offset*point;

request.tp = NormalizeDouble(price+offset*point,digits);

request.sl = NormalizeDouble(price-offset*point,digits);

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)

{

price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)-offset*point;

request.tp = NormalizeDouble(price-offset*point,digits);

request.sl = NormalizeDouble(price+offset*point,digits);

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

//--- send the request

if(!OrderSend(request,result))

PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code

//--- information about the operation

PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);

//--- zeroing the request and result values

ZeroMemory(request);

ZeroMemory(result);

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



Example of the TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE trade operation for deleting pending orders:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Deleting pending orders |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request

MqlTradeRequest request={};

MqlTradeResult result={};

int total=OrdersTotal(); // total number of placed pending orders

//--- iterate over all placed pending orders

for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)

{

ulong order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i); // order ticket

ulong magic=OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC); // MagicNumber of the order

//--- if the MagicNumber matches

if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC)

{

//--- zeroing the request and result values

ZeroMemory(request);

ZeroMemory(result);

//--- setting the operation parameters

request.action=TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE; // type of trade operation

request.order = order_ticket; // order ticket

//--- send the request

if(!OrderSend(request,result))

PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code

//--- information about the operation

PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



Example of the TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY trade operation for closing positions by opposite positions: