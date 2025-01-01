DocumentationSections
Trade Operation Types

Trading is done by sending orders to open positions using the OrderSend() function, as well as to place, modify or delete pending orders. Each trade order refers to the type of the requested operation. Trading operations are described in the ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS enumeration.

ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS

Identifier

Description

TRADE_ACTION_DEAL

Place a trade order for an immediate execution with the specified parameters (market order)

TRADE_ACTION_PENDING

Place a trade order for the execution under specified conditions (pending order)

TRADE_ACTION_SLTP

Modify Stop Loss and Take Profit values of an opened position

TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY

Modify the parameters of the order placed previously

TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE

Delete the pending order placed previously

TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY

Close a position by an opposite one

 
Example of the TRADE_ACTION_DEAL trade operation for opening a Buy position:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456   // MagicNumber of the expert
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Opening Buy position                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request={};
   MqlTradeResult  result={};
//--- parameters of request
   request.action   =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                     // type of trade operation
   request.symbol   =Symbol();                              // symbol
   request.volume   =0.1;                                   // volume of 0.1 lot
   request.type     =ORDER_TYPE_BUY;                        // order type
   request.price    =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); // price for opening
   request.deviation=5;                                     // allowed deviation from the price
   request.magic    =EXPERT_MAGIC;                          // MagicNumber of the order
//--- send the request
   if(!OrderSend(request,result))
      PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());     // if unable to send the request, output the error code
//--- information about the operation
   PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
Example of the TRADE_ACTION_DEAL trade operation for opening a Sell position:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456   // MagicNumber of the expert
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Opening Sell position                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request={};
   MqlTradeResult  result={};
//--- parameters of request
   request.action   =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                     // type of trade operation
   request.symbol   =Symbol();                              // symbol
   request.volume   =0.2;                                   // volume of 0.2 lot
   request.type     =ORDER_TYPE_SELL;                       // order type
   request.price    =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); // price for opening
   request.deviation=5;                                     // allowed deviation from the price
   request.magic    =EXPERT_MAGIC;                          // MagicNumber of the order
//--- send the request
   if(!OrderSend(request,result))
      PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());     // if unable to send the request, output the error code
//--- information about the operation
   PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
Example of the TRADE_ACTION_DEAL trade operation for closing positions:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456   // MagicNumber of the expert
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Closing all positions                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request;
   MqlTradeResult  result;
   int total=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions   
//--- iterate over all open positions
   for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      //--- parameters of the order
      ulong  position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);                                      // ticket of the position
      string position_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL);                        // symbol 
      int    digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);              // number of decimal places
      ulong  magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC);                                  // MagicNumber of the position
      double volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);                                 // volume of the position
      ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);    // type of the position
      //--- output information about the position
      PrintFormat("#%I64u %s  %s  %.2f  %s [%I64d]",
                  position_ticket,
                  position_symbol,
                  EnumToString(type),
                  volume,
                  DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits),
                  magic);
      //--- if the MagicNumber matches
      if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC)
        {
         //--- zeroing the request and result values
         ZeroMemory(request);
         ZeroMemory(result);
         //--- setting the operation parameters
         request.action   =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;        // type of trade operation
         request.position =position_ticket;          // ticket of the position
         request.symbol   =position_symbol;          // symbol 
         request.volume   =volume;                   // volume of the position
         request.deviation=5;                        // allowed deviation from the price
         request.magic    =EXPERT_MAGIC;             // MagicNumber of the position
         //--- set the price and order type depending on the position type
         if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
           {
            request.price=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
            request.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL;
           }
         else
           {
            request.price=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
            request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
           }
         //--- output information about the closure
         PrintFormat("Close #%I64d %s %s",position_ticket,position_symbol,EnumToString(type));
         //--- send the request
         if(!OrderSend(request,result))
            PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());  // if unable to send the request, output the error code
         //--- information about the operation   
         PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
         //---
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
Example of the TRADE_ACTION_PENDING trade operation for placing a pending order:

#property description "Example of placing pending orders"
#property script_show_inputs
#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456                             // MagicNumber of the expert
input ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT;   // order type
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Placing pending orders                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request={};
   MqlTradeResult  result={};
//--- parameters to place a pending order
   request.action   =TRADE_ACTION_PENDING;                             // type of trade operation
   request.symbol   =Symbol();                                         // symbol
   request.volume   =0.1;                                              // volume of 0.1 lot
   request.deviation=2;                                                // allowed deviation from the price
   request.magic    =EXPERT_MAGIC;                                     // MagicNumber of the order
   int offset = 50;                                                    // offset from the current price to place the order, in points
   double price;                                                       // order triggering price
   double point=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);                // value of point
   int digits=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);                // number of decimal places (precision)
   //--- checking the type of operation
   if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)
     {
      request.type     =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT;                          // order type
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)-offset*point;        // price for opening 
      request.price    =NormalizeDouble(price,digits);                 // normalized opening price 
     }
   else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT)
     {
      request.type     =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT;                          // order type
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)+offset*point;         // price for opening 
      request.price    =NormalizeDouble(price,digits);                  // normalized opening price 
     }
   else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)
     {
      request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP;                                // order type
      price        =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)+offset*point; // price for opening 
      request.price=NormalizeDouble(price,digits);                      // normalized opening price 
     }
   else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)
     {
      request.type     =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP;                           // order type
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)-offset*point;         // price for opening 
      request.price    =NormalizeDouble(price,digits);                  // normalized opening price 
     }
   else Alert("This example is only for placing pending orders");   // if not pending order is selected
//--- send the request
   if(!OrderSend(request,result))
      PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());                 // if unable to send the request, output the error code
//--- information about the operation
   PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
Example of the TRADE_ACTION_SLTP trade operation for modifying the Stop Loss and Take Profit values of an open position:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456  // MagicNumber of the expert
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modification of Stop Loss and Take Profit of position            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request;
   MqlTradeResult  result;
   int total=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions   
//--- iterate over all open positions
   for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
     {
      //--- parameters of the order
      ulong  position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);// ticket of the position
      string position_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); // symbol 
      int    digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places
      ulong  magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); // MagicNumber of the position
      double volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);    // volume of the position
      double sl=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL);  // Stop Loss of the position
      double tp=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP);  // Take Profit of the position
      ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);  // type of the position
      //--- output information about the position
      PrintFormat("#%I64u %s  %s  %.2f  %s  sl: %s  tp: %s  [%I64d]",
                  position_ticket,
                  position_symbol,
                  EnumToString(type),
                  volume,
                  DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits),
                  DoubleToString(sl,digits),
                  DoubleToString(tp,digits),
                  magic);
      //--- if the MagicNumber matches, Stop Loss and Take Profit are not defined
      if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC && sl==0 && tp==0)
        {
         //--- calculate the current price levels
         double price=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
         double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
         double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
         int    stop_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);
         double price_level;
         //--- if the minimum allowed offset distance in points from the current close price is not set
         if(stop_level<=0)
            stop_level=150; // set the offset distance of 150 points from the current close price
         else
            stop_level+=50; // set the offset distance to (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL + 50) points for reliability
 
         //--- calculation and rounding of the Stop Loss and Take Profit values
         price_level=stop_level*SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
         if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
           {
            sl=NormalizeDouble(bid-price_level,digits);
            tp=NormalizeDouble(ask+price_level,digits);
           }
         else
           {
            sl=NormalizeDouble(ask+price_level,digits);
            tp=NormalizeDouble(bid-price_level,digits);
           }
         //--- zeroing the request and result values
         ZeroMemory(request);
         ZeroMemory(result);
         //--- setting the operation parameters
         request.action  =TRADE_ACTION_SLTP// type of trade operation
         request.position=position_ticket;   // ticket of the position
         request.symbol=position_symbol;     // symbol 
         request.sl      =sl;                // Stop Loss of the position
         request.tp      =tp;                // Take Profit of the position
         request.magic=EXPERT_MAGIC;         // MagicNumber of the position
         //--- output information about the modification
         PrintFormat("Modify #%I64d %s %s",position_ticket,position_symbol,EnumToString(type));
         //--- send the request
         if(!OrderSend(request,result))
            PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());  // if unable to send the request, output the error code
         //--- information about the operation   
         PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
Example of the TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY trade operation for modifying the price levels of pending orders:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456  // MagicNumber of the expert
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modification of pending orders                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request={};
   MqlTradeResult  result={};
   int total=OrdersTotal(); // total number of placed pending orders
//--- iterate over all placed pending orders
   for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
     {
      //--- parameters of the order
      ulong  order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);                             // order ticket
      string order_symbol=Symbol();                                      // symbol
      int    digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(order_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);  // number of decimal places
      ulong  magic=OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC);                         // MagicNumber of the order
      double volume=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT);                // current volume of the order
      double sl=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL);                                // current Stop Loss of the order
      double tp=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP);                                // current Take Profit of the order
      ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE); // type of the order
      int offset = 50;                                                   // offset from the current price to place the order, in points
      double price;                                                      // order triggering price
      double point=SymbolInfoDouble(order_symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);          // value of point
      //--- output information about the order
      PrintFormat("#%I64u %s  %s  %.2f  %s  sl: %s  tp: %s  [%I64d]",
                  order_ticket,
                  order_symbol,
                  EnumToString(type),
                  volume,
                  DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits),
                  DoubleToString(sl,digits),
                  DoubleToString(tp,digits),
                  magic);
      //--- if the MagicNumber matches, Stop Loss and Take Profit are not defined
      if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC && sl==0 && tp==0)
        {
         request.action=TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY;                           // type of trade operation
         request.order = OrderGetTicket(i);                            // order ticket
         request.symbol   =Symbol();                                   // symbol
         request.deviation=5;                                          // allowed deviation from the price
        //--- setting the price level, Take Profit and Stop Loss of the order depending on its type
         if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)
           {
            price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)-offset*point; 
            request.tp = NormalizeDouble(price+offset*point,digits);
            request.sl = NormalizeDouble(price-offset*point,digits);
            request.price    =NormalizeDouble(price,digits);                // normalized opening price
           }
         else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT)
           {
           price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)+offset*point; 
            request.tp = NormalizeDouble(price-offset*point,digits);
            request.sl = NormalizeDouble(price+offset*point,digits);
            request.price    =NormalizeDouble(price,digits);                 // normalized opening price
           }
         else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)
           {
           price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)+offset*point; 
            request.tp = NormalizeDouble(price+offset*point,digits);
            request.sl = NormalizeDouble(price-offset*point,digits);
            request.price    =NormalizeDouble(price,digits);                 // normalized opening price
           }
         else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)
           {
           price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)-offset*point; 
            request.tp = NormalizeDouble(price-offset*point,digits);
            request.sl = NormalizeDouble(price+offset*point,digits);
            request.price    =NormalizeDouble(price,digits);                 // normalized opening price
           }
         //--- send the request
         if(!OrderSend(request,result))
            PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());  // if unable to send the request, output the error code
         //--- information about the operation   
         PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
         //--- zeroing the request and result values
         ZeroMemory(request);
         ZeroMemory(result);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
Example of the TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE trade operation for deleting pending orders:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456  // MagicNumber of the expert
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting pending orders                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request={};
   MqlTradeResult  result={};
   int total=OrdersTotal(); // total number of placed pending orders
//--- iterate over all placed pending orders
   for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      ulong  order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);                   // order ticket
      ulong  magic=OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC);               // MagicNumber of the order
      //--- if the MagicNumber matches
      if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC)
        {
         //--- zeroing the request and result values
         ZeroMemory(request);
         ZeroMemory(result);
         //--- setting the operation parameters     
         request.action=TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE;                   // type of trade operation
         request.order = order_ticket;                         // order ticket
         //--- send the request
         if(!OrderSend(request,result))
            PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());  // if unable to send the request, output the error code
         //--- information about the operation   
         PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
Example of the TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY trade operation for closing positions by opposite positions:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456  // MagicNumber of the expert
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close all positions by opposite positions                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request;
   MqlTradeResult  result;
   int total=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions   
//--- iterate over all open positions
   for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      //--- parameters of the order
      ulong  position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);                                    // ticket of the position
      string position_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL);                      // symbol 
      int    digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);            // ticket of the position
      ulong  magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC);                                // MagicNumber of the position
      double volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);                               // volume of the position
      double sl=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL);                                       // Stop Loss of the position
      double tp=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP);                                       // Take Profit of the position
      ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);  // type of the position
      //--- output information about the position
      PrintFormat("#%I64u %s  %s  %.2f  %s  sl: %s  tp: %s  [%I64d]",
                  position_ticket,
                  position_symbol,
                  EnumToString(type),
                  volume,
                  DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits),
                  DoubleToString(sl,digits),
                  DoubleToString(tp,digits),
                  magic);
      //--- if the MagicNumber matches
      if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC)
        {
         for(int j=0; j<i; j++)
           {
            string symbol=PositionGetSymbol(j); // symbol of the opposite position
            //--- if the symbols of the opposite and initial positions match
            if(symbol==position_symbol && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC)==EXPERT_MAGIC)
              {
               //--- set the type of the opposite position
               ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type_by=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
               //--- leave, if the types of the initial and opposite positions match
               if(type==type_by)
                  continue;
               //--- zeroing the request and result values
               ZeroMemory(request);
               ZeroMemory(result);
               //--- setting the operation parameters
               request.action=TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY;                         // type of trade operation
               request.position=position_ticket;                             // ticket of the position
               request.position_by=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET);      // ticket of the opposite position
               //request.symbol     =position_symbol;
               request.magic=EXPERT_MAGIC;                                   // MagicNumber of the position
               //--- output information about the closure by opposite position
               PrintFormat("Close #%I64d %s %s by #%I64d",position_ticket,position_symbol,EnumToString(type),request.position_by);
               //--- send the request
               if(!OrderSend(request,result))
                  PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code
 
               //--- information about the operation   
               PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 