DatabaseColumnLong

Gets the long type value from the current record.

bool DatabaseColumnLong(

int request,

int column,

long& value

);

Parameters

request

[in] Request handle received in DatabasePrepare().

column

[in] Field index in the request. Field numbering starts from zero and cannot exceed DatabaseColumnsCount() - 1.

value

[out] Reference to the variable for writing the field value.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false. To get the error code, use GetLastError(), the possible responses are:

ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE (5121) – invalid request handle;

ERR_DATABASE_NO_MORE_DATA (5126) – 'column' index exceeds DatabaseColumnsCount() -1.

Note

The value can be obtained only if at least one DatabaseRead() call has been preliminarily made for 'request'.

To read the value from the next record, call DatabaseRead() preliminarily.

See also

DatabasePrepare, DatabaseColumnsCount, DatabaseColumnType, DatabaseColumnName