//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- arrays for storing quotes

double source_array[][8];

double dest_array[][8];

MqlRates rates[];

//--- get the data of the last 20 candles on the current timeframe

int copied=CopyRates(NULL,0,0,20,rates);

if(copied<=0)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s,0,0,20,rates) failed, error=%d",

Symbol(),GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- set the array size for the amount of copied data

ArrayResize(source_array,copied);

//--- fill the rate_array_1[] array by data from rates[]

for(int i=0;i<copied;i++)

{

source_array[i][0]=(double)rates[i].time;

source_array[i][1]=rates[i].open;

source_array[i][2]=rates[i].high;

source_array[i][3]=rates[i].low;

source_array[i][4]=rates[i].close;

source_array[i][5]=(double)rates[i].tick_volume;

source_array[i][6]=(double)rates[i].spread;

source_array[i][7]=(double)rates[i].real_volume;

}

//--- swap data between source_array[] and dest_array[]

if(!ArraySwap(source_array,dest_array))

{

PrintFormat("ArraySwap(source_array,rate_array_2) failed, error code=%d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- ensure that the source array has become zero after the swap

PrintFormat("ArraySwap() done: ArraySize(source_array)=%d",ArraySize(source_array));

//--- display the data of the dest_array[] destination array

ArrayPrint(dest_array);

}