ArraySwap

Swaps the contents of two dynamic arrays of the same type. For multidimensional arrays, the number of elements in all dimensions except the first one should match.

bool  ArraySwap(
   void&  array1[],      // first array
   void&  array2[]       // second array
   );

Parameters

array1[]

[in][out]  Array of numerical type.

array2[]

[in][out]  Array of numerical type.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false. In this case, GetLastError() returns the ERR_INVALID_ARRAY error code.

Note

The function accepts dynamic arrays of the same type and the same dimensions except the first one. For integer types, the sign is ignored, i.e. char==uchar)

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- arrays for storing quotes
   double source_array[][8];
   double   dest_array[][8];
   MqlRates rates[];
//--- get the data of the last 20 candles on the current timeframe
   int copied=CopyRates(NULL,0,0,20,rates);
   if(copied<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s,0,0,20,rates) failed, error=%d",
                  Symbol(),GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- set the array size for the amount of copied data
   ArrayResize(source_array,copied);
//--- fill the rate_array_1[] array by data from rates[]
   for(int i=0;i<copied;i++)
     {
      source_array[i][0]=(double)rates[i].time;
      source_array[i][1]=rates[i].open;
      source_array[i][2]=rates[i].high;
      source_array[i][3]=rates[i].low;
      source_array[i][4]=rates[i].close;
      source_array[i][5]=(double)rates[i].tick_volume;
      source_array[i][6]=(double)rates[i].spread;
      source_array[i][7]=(double)rates[i].real_volume;
     }
//--- swap data between source_array[] and dest_array[]
   if(!ArraySwap(source_array,dest_array))
     {
      PrintFormat("ArraySwap(source_array,rate_array_2) failed, error code=%d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- ensure that the source array has become zero after the swap
   PrintFormat("ArraySwap() done: ArraySize(source_array)=%d",ArraySize(source_array));
//--- display the data of the dest_array[] destination array
   ArrayPrint(dest_array);
  }

See also

ArrayCopy, ArrayFill, ArrayRange, ArrayIsDynamic