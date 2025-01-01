- ArrayBsearch
ArraySwap
Swaps the contents of two dynamic arrays of the same type. For multidimensional arrays, the number of elements in all dimensions except the first one should match.
bool ArraySwap(
Parameters
array1[]
[in][out] Array of numerical type.
array2[]
[in][out] Array of numerical type.
Return Value
Returns true if successful, otherwise false. In this case, GetLastError() returns the ERR_INVALID_ARRAY error code.
Note
The function accepts dynamic arrays of the same type and the same dimensions except the first one. For integer types, the sign is ignored, i.e. char==uchar)
Example:
