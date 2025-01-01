OrderSelect

Selects an order to work with. Returns true if the function has been successfully completed. Returns false if the function completion has failed. For more information about an error call GetLastError().

bool OrderSelect(

ulong ticket

);

Parameters

ticket

[in] Order ticket.

Return Value

Value of the bool type.

Note

Do not confuse current pending orders with positions, which are also displayed on the "Trade" tab of the "Toolbox" of the client terminal.

For the "netting" interpretation of positions (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING and ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE), only one position can exist for a symbol at any moment of time. This position is a result of one or more deals. Do not confuse positions with valid pending orders, which are also displayed on the Trading tab of the Toolbox window.

If individual positions are allowed (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), multiple positions can be open for one symbol.

Function OrderSelect() copies data about an order into the program environment, and further calls of OrderGetDouble(), OrderGetInteger(), OrderGetString() return the earlier copied data. This means that the order itself may no longer exist (or its open price, Stop Loss/Take Profit levels or expiration has changed), but data of this order still can be obtained. To ensure receipt of fresh data about an order, it is recommended to call OrderSelect() right before referring to them.

Example:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456

#define OFFSET 50 // offset from the current price to place the order, in points

#define DIRECTION ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT // order type

#define VOLUME 1.0 // volume

#define DEVIATION 2 // allowed deviation from the price



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//-- declare and initialize the trade request, result and variables

MqlTradeRequest request={};

MqlTradeResult result ={};

double order_price=0;



//--- pending order placing parameters

request.action = TRADE_ACTION_PENDING; // trading operation type

request.symbol = _Symbol; // symbol

request.volume = VOLUME; // volume

request.deviation = DEVIATION; // allowed deviation from the price

request.magic = EXPERT_MAGIC; // order MagicNumber



//--- check operation type

switch(DIRECTION)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT :

request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT; // order type

order_price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK)-OFFSET*_Point;// open price

request.price= NormalizeDouble(order_price, _Digits); // normalized open price

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT :

request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT; // order type

order_price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID)+OFFSET*_Point;// open price

request.price= NormalizeDouble(order_price,_Digits); // normalized open price

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP :

request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP; // order type

order_price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK)+OFFSET*_Point;// open price

request.price= NormalizeDouble(order_price,_Digits); // normalized open price

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP :

request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP; // order type

order_price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID)-OFFSET*_Point;// open price

request.price= NormalizeDouble(order_price,_Digits); // normalized open price

break;

default: // if non-pending or StopLimit order is selected

Alert("This example is only for placing pending orders BuyLimit, SellLimit, BuyStop and SellStop");

break;

}



//--- send a request. If failed to send a request, display the error code and complete operation

if(!OrderSend(request, result))

{

Print("OrderSend error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- display operation data

PrintFormat("Trade request result: retcode=%u, order=%I64u", result.retcode, result.order);



//--- get the order ticket from the trade operation result and select the order by ticket

ulong ticket=result.order;

ResetLastError();

if(!OrderSelect(ticket))

{

PrintFormat("OrderSelect(%I64u) failed. Error %d", ticket, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- display the data of the order, selected by ticket, in the journal

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type = (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE);

long time = OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC);

double price = OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);

double volume= OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT);

string symbol= OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);

int digits= (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);

PrintFormat("Current selected order: %s %.2f %s #%I64u at %.*f, %s",

symbol, volume, OrderTypeDescription(type), ticket, digits, price, TimeMscToString(time));

/*

result:

Trade request result: retcode=10009, order=2811006719

Current selected order: EURUSD 1.00 Buy Limit #2811006719 at 1.10550, 2024.09.04 10:38:28.563

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return time with milliseconds |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string TimeMscToString(const long time_msc, int flags=TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)

{

return(TimeToString(time_msc/1000, flags) + "." + IntegerToString(time_msc %1000, 3, '0'));

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the order type description |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");

default : return("Unknown order type");

}

}

See also

OrderGetInteger(), OrderGetDouble(), OrderGetString(), OrderCalcProfit(), OrderGetTicket(), Order Properties