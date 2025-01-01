void OnStart()

{

//--- delete all comments on the chart

Comment("");

//--- declare a string, from which we will obtain the values of symbol codes and remember the string length

string message = "The script demonstrates the operation of the StringGetCharacter() function";

int length = StringLen(message);

//--- declare a string variable, to which we will add the obtained symbols from the demo string

string text = "";

//--- in the loop by the demo string length

for(int i=0; i<length; i++)

{

//--- wait 1/10 seconds

Sleep(100);

//--- get a symbol from a string located at the loop index in the demo string

ushort char_code=StringGetCharacter(message, i);

//--- add a symbol to the displayed string and display the resulting string as a chart comment

text+=ShortToString(char_code);

Comment(text);

}

//--- wait two seconds and remove the comment from the chart

Sleep(2000);

Comment("");



/*

Result: the demo string appears on the screen character by character

The script demonstrates the operation of the StringGetCharacter() function

*/

}