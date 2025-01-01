- StringAdd
- StringBufferLen
- StringCompare
- StringConcatenate
- StringFill
- StringFind
- StringGetCharacter
- StringInit
- StringLen
- StringSetLength
- StringReplace
- StringReserve
- StringSetCharacter
- StringSplit
- StringSubstr
- StringToLower
- StringToUpper
- StringTrimLeft
- StringTrimRight
StringGetCharacter
Returns value of a symbol, located in the specified position of a string.
|
ushort StringGetCharacter(
Parameters
string_value
[in] String.
pos
[in] Position of a symbol in the string. Can be from 0 to StringLen(text) -1.
Return Value
Symbol code or 0 in case of an error. To get the error code call GetLastError().
Example:
|
void OnStart()
See also
StringSetCharacter, StringBufferLen, StringLen, StringFill, StringInit, StringToCharArray, StringToShortArray