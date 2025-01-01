CalendarCountries
Get the array of country names available in the Calendar.
|
int CalendarCountries(
MqlCalendarCountry& countries[]
);
Parameters
countries[]
[out] An array of MqlCalendarCountry type for receiving all Calendar countries' descriptions.
Return Value
- 4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (general runtime error),
- 5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (request time limit exceeded),
- 5400 – ERR_CALENDAR_MORE_DATA (array size is insufficient for receiving descriptions of all countries, only the ones that managed to fit in were received).
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- get the list of countries from the economic calendar
MqlCalendarCountry countries[];
int count=CalendarCountries(countries);
//--- display the array in the Journal
if(count>0)
ArrayPrint(countries);
else
PrintFormat("CalendarCountries() returned 0! Error %d",GetLastError());
/*
Result:
[id] [name] [code] [currency] [currency_symbol] [url_name] [reserved]
[ 0] 0 "Worldwide" "WW" "ALL" "" "worldwide" 0
[ 1] 999 "European Union" "EU" "EUR" "€" "european-union" 0
[ 2] 840 "United States" "US" "USD" "$" "united-states" 0
[ 3] 124 "Canada" "CA" "CAD" "$" "canada" 0
[ 4] 36 "Australia" "AU" "AUD" "$" "australia" 0
[ 5] 554 "New Zealand" "NZ" "NZD" "$" "new-zealand" 0
[ 6] 392 "Japan" "JP" "JPY" "Ґ" "japan" 0
[ 7] 156 "China" "CN" "CNY" "Ґ" "china" 0
[ 8] 826 "United Kingdom" "GB" "GBP" "Ј" "united-kingdom" 0
[ 9] 756 "Switzerland" "CH" "CHF" "₣" "switzerland" 0
[10] 276 "Germany" "DE" "EUR" "€" "germany" 0
[11] 250 "France" "FR" "EUR" "€" "france" 0
[12] 380 "Italy" "IT" "EUR" "€" "italy" 0
[13] 724 "Spain" "ES" "EUR" "€" "spain" 0
[14] 76 "Brazil" "BR" "BRL" "R$" "brazil" 0
[15] 410 "South Korea" "KR" "KRW" "₩" "south-korea" 0
*/
}
See also
CalendarEventByCountry, CalendarCountryById