CalendarCountries

Get the array of country names available in the Calendar.

int CalendarCountries(

MqlCalendarCountry& countries[]

);

Parameters

countries[]

[out] An array of MqlCalendarCountry type for receiving all Calendar countries' descriptions.

Return Value

Number of received descriptions. To get information about an error, call the GetLastError() function. Possible errors:

4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (general runtime error),

5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (request time limit exceeded),

5400 – ERR_CALENDAR_MORE_DATA (array size is insufficient for receiving descriptions of all countries, only the ones that managed to fit in were received).

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the list of countries from the economic calendar

MqlCalendarCountry countries[];

int count=CalendarCountries(countries);

//--- display the array in the Journal

if(count>0)

ArrayPrint(countries);

else

PrintFormat("CalendarCountries() returned 0! Error %d",GetLastError());

/*

Result:

[id] [name] [code] [currency] [currency_symbol] [url_name] [reserved]

[ 0] 0 "Worldwide" "WW" "ALL" "" "worldwide" 0

[ 1] 999 "European Union" "EU" "EUR" "€" "european-union" 0

[ 2] 840 "United States" "US" "USD" "$" "united-states" 0

[ 3] 124 "Canada" "CA" "CAD" "$" "canada" 0

[ 4] 36 "Australia" "AU" "AUD" "$" "australia" 0

[ 5] 554 "New Zealand" "NZ" "NZD" "$" "new-zealand" 0

[ 6] 392 "Japan" "JP" "JPY" "Ґ" "japan" 0

[ 7] 156 "China" "CN" "CNY" "Ґ" "china" 0

[ 8] 826 "United Kingdom" "GB" "GBP" "Ј" "united-kingdom" 0

[ 9] 756 "Switzerland" "CH" "CHF" "₣" "switzerland" 0

[10] 276 "Germany" "DE" "EUR" "€" "germany" 0

[11] 250 "France" "FR" "EUR" "€" "france" 0

[12] 380 "Italy" "IT" "EUR" "€" "italy" 0

[13] 724 "Spain" "ES" "EUR" "€" "spain" 0

[14] 76 "Brazil" "BR" "BRL" "R$" "brazil" 0

[15] 410 "South Korea" "KR" "KRW" "₩" "south-korea" 0

*/

}

See also

CalendarEventByCountry, CalendarCountryById