CustomSymbolDelete

Deletes a custom symbol with the specified name.

bool  CustomSymbolDelete(
   const string     symbol_name          // custom symbol name
   );

Parameters

symbol

[in]  Custom symbol name. It should not match the name of an already existing symbol.

Return Value

true – success, otherwise – false. To get information about the error, call the GetLastError() function.

Note

The custom symbol displayed in the Market Watch or the one a chart is opened for cannot be deleted.

 

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           CustomSymbolDelete.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"  // custom symbol name
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"        // name of the group, in which a symbol is to be created
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()       // name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- if failed to create a custom symbol, inform of that in the journal
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN))
     {
      Print("CustomSymbolCreate() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- check the existence of the created symbol and print the result in the journal
   bool customfalse;
   bool exist = SymbolExist(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEcustom);
   PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' exists: %s"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (string)exist);
   
//--- wait two seconds and delete the created symbol with the resulting message in the journal
   Sleep(2000);
   ResetLastError();
   bool deleted = CustomSymbolDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   Print(deleted ? StringFormat("Custom symbol '%s' removed"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME) : StringFormat("CustomSymbolDelete() failed. Error ",GetLastError()));
 
//--- check the existence of the created symbol and print the result in the journal
   exist = SymbolExist(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEcustom);
   PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' exists: %s"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (string)exist);
   /*
   result:
   Custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cexiststrue
   Custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cremoved
   Custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cexistsfalse
   */
  }

 

