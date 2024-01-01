CustomSymbolDelete

Deletes a custom symbol with the specified name.

bool CustomSymbolDelete(

const string symbol_name

);

Parameters

symbol

[in] Custom symbol name. It should not match the name of an already existing symbol.

Return Value

true – success, otherwise – false. To get information about the error, call the GetLastError() function.

Note

The custom symbol displayed in the Market Watch or the one a chart is opened for cannot be deleted.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomSymbolDelete.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // custom symbol name

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // name of the group, in which a symbol is to be created

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- if failed to create a custom symbol, inform of that in the journal

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN))

{

Print("CustomSymbolCreate() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- check the existence of the created symbol and print the result in the journal

bool custom= false;

bool exist = SymbolExist(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, custom);

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' exists: %s", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (string)exist);



//--- wait two seconds and delete the created symbol with the resulting message in the journal

Sleep(2000);

ResetLastError();

bool deleted = CustomSymbolDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

Print(deleted ? StringFormat("Custom symbol '%s' removed", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME) : StringFormat("CustomSymbolDelete() failed. Error ",GetLastError()));



//--- check the existence of the created symbol and print the result in the journal

exist = SymbolExist(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, custom);

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' exists: %s", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (string)exist);

/*

result:

Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' exists: true

Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' removed

Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' exists: false

*/

}

See also

SymbolName, SymbolSelect, CustomSymbolCreate