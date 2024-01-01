SendMail

Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab.

bool SendMail(

string subject,

string some_text

);

Parameters

subject

[in] Email header.

some_text

[in] Email body.

Return Value

true – if an email is put into the send queue, otherwise - false.

Note

Sending can be prohibited in settings, email address can be omitted as well. For the error information call GetLastError().

SendMail() function does not work in the Strategy Tester.

Example: