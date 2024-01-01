- SocketCreate
- SocketClose
- SocketConnect
- SocketIsConnected
- SocketIsReadable
- SocketIsWritable
- SocketTimeouts
- SocketRead
- SocketSend
- SocketTlsHandshake
- SocketTlsCertificate
- SocketTlsRead
- SocketTlsReadAvailable
- SocketTlsSend
- WebRequest
- SendFTP
- SendMail
- SendNotification
SendMail
Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab.
|
bool SendMail(
Parameters
subject
[in] Email header.
some_text
[in] Email body.
Return Value
true – if an email is put into the send queue, otherwise - false.
Note
Sending can be prohibited in settings, email address can be omitted as well. For the error information call GetLastError().
SendMail() function does not work in the Strategy Tester.
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+