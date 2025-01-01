CLExecute

The function runs an OpenCL program. There are 3 versions of the function:

1. Launching kernel functions using one kernel

bool CLExecute(

int kernel

);

2. Launching several kernel copies (OpenCL function) with task space description

bool CLExecute(

int kernel,

uint work_dim,

const uint& global_work_offset[],

const uint& global_work_size[]

);

3. Launching several kernel copies (OpenCL function) with task space description and specification of the size of the group's local task subset

bool CLExecute(

int kernel,

uint work_dim,

const uint& global_work_offset[],

const uint& global_work_size[],

const uint& local_work_size[]

);

Parameters

kernel

[in] Handle to the OpenCL kernel.

work_dim

[in] Dimension of the tasks space.

global_work_offset[]

[in] Initial offset in the tasks space.

global_work_size[]

[in] The size of a subset of tasks.

local_work_size[]

[in] The size of the group's local task subset.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise returns false. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.

Note

Consider the use of the parameters in the following example: