//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileWriteLong.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- show the window of input parameters when launching the script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- parameters for receiving data from the terminal

input string InpSymbolName="EURUSD"; // currency pair

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_H1; // time frame

input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // data copying start date

//--- parameters for writing data to the file

input string InpFileName="Volume.bin"; // file name

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();

long volume_buff[];

datetime time_buff[];

int size;

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- copy tick volumes for each bar

if(CopyTickVolume(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,volume_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of the tick volume. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- copy the time for each bar

if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- receive the buffer size

size=ArraySize(volume_buff);

//--- open the file for writing the indicator values (if the file is absent, it will be created automatically)

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is available for writing",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

//--- first, write the data sample size

FileWriteLong(file_handle,(long)size);

//--- write time and volume values to file

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

{

FileWriteLong(file_handle,(long)time_buff[i]);

FileWriteLong(file_handle,volume_buff[i]);

}

//--- close the file

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

}