|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileWriteLong.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
//--- show the window of input parameters when launching the script
#property script_show_inputs
//--- parameters for receiving data from the terminal
input string InpSymbolName="EURUSD"; // currency pair
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_H1; // time frame
input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // data copying start date
//--- parameters for writing data to the file
input string InpFileName="Volume.bin"; // file name
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();
long volume_buff[];
datetime time_buff[];
int size;
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- copy tick volumes for each bar
if(CopyTickVolume(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,volume_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of the tick volume. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- copy the time for each bar
if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- receive the buffer size
size=ArraySize(volume_buff);
//--- open the file for writing the indicator values (if the file is absent, it will be created automatically)
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s file is available for writing",InpFileName);
PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
//--- first, write the data sample size
FileWriteLong(file_handle,(long)size);
//--- write time and volume values to file
for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
{
FileWriteLong(file_handle,(long)time_buff[i]);
FileWriteLong(file_handle,volume_buff[i]);
}
//--- close the file
FileClose(file_handle);
PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
}
else
PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
}